Coach Shane Flanagan during Cronulla Sharks training at Remondis Stadium, Cronulla. Picture Gregg Porteous
Rugby League

Flanagan de-registered, Sharks cop heavy fine

by Dean Ritchie
19th Dec 2018 11:25 AM
SHANE Flanagan has been sensationally de-registered by the NRL with Cronulla fined a whopping $800,000

The NRL has unveiled compelling evidence showing Flanagan regularly contacted the club while suspended in 2014 through the peptides scandal.

Part of his ban was that he not contact any Cronulla officials or players.

It comes as Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe has also been de-registered by the NRL over an undisclosed agreement involving star hooker Robbie Farah.

Between January and mid-August in 2014, which suspended, Flanagan sent around 60 emails to the club involving recruitment, management and staff.

The NRL will propose a fine of $400,000 for Cronulla - the amount which was originally suspended.

Additionally, the NRL will propose an additional fine of $400,000. The $800,000 fine could financially cripple the club.

It has been alleged that it was an "open secret" at Cronulla that Flanagan was still coaching while suspended.

Flanagan has until the end of January to respond.

Pascoe has also been de-registered due to an undisclosed ambassadorial role for Farah over four year worth more than $600,000.

Pascoe also has until the end of January to respond to his de-registration.

