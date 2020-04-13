The North Burnett C.A.R.E.S. about you

TROPICAL colours were in abundance across the Facebook feeds of those living in the North Burnett on Friday, April 3.

Members of the community took to social media to take part in Hawaiian Shirt Friday, part of an initiative launched by North Burnett Regional Council.

Hawaiian Shirt Friday was instigated by the council’s new Facebook page, North Burnett C.A.R.E.S, to spread support during the COVID-19 crisis.

C.A.R.E.S stands for COVID-19 Assistance, Response, Encouragement and Support and the new Facebook page was set up to do just what its name suggests, an NBRC spokesman said.

“This event has been unlike any of us have experienced before, however, what has not changed is our region’s desire to help others worse off than themselves,” the spokesman said.

“North Burnett C.A.R.E.S. is a tool to empower our communities to stay together, stay safe, and stay sane throughout this time by offering the correct information, and localised offers of support and encouragement.”

The page has volunteer admins from each town who work in several sectors of the community, including education, youth, health, businesses, indigenous health and government services.

Campaigns such as Hawaiian Shirt Friday are only the beginning, and the council spokesman said the page was evolving as the pandemic continued.

“Last week we saw a need to have the Hawaiian Shirt Friday in support of mental health, as a way to connect with each other and those who are isolating,” he said.

“The page has locally-based ideas for school-aged children, including bedtime stories read by locals, local business support information, and it connects those offering assistance to those who need it.

“People have already connected with others by offering to give those people in isolation a call once a week for a chat.”

The council has been advised that social distancing and isolation regulations might be in place for a period of six months, or even longer.

“This new way of living, is here for a while,” the spokesman said.

The Facebook page has new posts each day, offering words of advice and health alerts during this crisis.

