The next step needed to keep call for flood levee afloat

Despite calls from the State Government to invest in the Bundaberg East Levee, the Federal Government appears to have no intention of dipping its toes in the water just yet.

During the recent state election campaign, Labor committed $42.5m for the project, which is not enough to get the levee off the ground.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles wrote to Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack last year after the election, asking for the Federal Government to contribute their share of the project, so they can begin to deliver the levee.

While Member for Bundaberg Tom Smith recently renewed the call for Federal funding, a spokesperson for the Deputy Prime Minister told the NewsMail last week that“the Government expects to see a business case”.

And it seems the State Government will deliver one.

Mr Smith said the Department of State Development, Local Government, Infrastructure and Planning was currently finalising a business case for the levee, which would be provided to the Federal Government.

ADVOCACY LIST: The proposed Bundaberg East Levee will run parallel to the southern bank of the Burnett River, across Bundaberg Creek along Quay Street and behind the sugar mill. Source: Bundaberg 10-year Action Plan.

“Our Government is more than happy to provide any information that the Federal Government may require in relation to their assessment of the levee,” he said.

“The Palaszczuk Government is committed to reducing flood risks in Bundaberg.

“That’s why the Government has committed to investing $42.5m towards construction of the Levee.”

Mr Smith said disaster relief and resilience funding was the responsibility of both the State and Federal Governments.

“The Palaszczuk Government has a clear commitment to a plan deliver this project, that is a key piece of flood mitigation infrastructure,” he said.

“The people of Bundaberg want Government’s to get on with the job of delivering for them, and that is exactly what I am calling on the Federal Government to do.”

BUNDABERG EAST LEVEE: Social amenity and active lifestyle concepts. Source: bundabergactionplan.initiatives.qld.gov.au/

The spokesperson for the Deputy Prime Minister said the Australian Government was committed to continuing to invest in priority infrastructure for the Bundaberg region that is identified in consultation with partners including the Queensland Government, local government and the community.

“That is why the Australian Government has committed $172.9 million towards the Hinkler Regional Deal, which is supported by over $90 million in investment from Bundaberg and Fraser Coast Regional Councils and other key implementation partners,” the spokesperson said.

