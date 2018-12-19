Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Waves' Luke Owen is in the Cup final.
The Waves' Luke Owen is in the Cup final. Brian Cassidy
Sport

The NewsMail Cup will be won this week

Shane Jones
by
19th Dec 2018 11:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Rain, hail or sunshine, the NewsMail Cup will be decided this Saturday or Sunday.

The NewsMail Cup finals in division 1, division 2 and division 3 will be held this weekend in the final cricket matches for the Bundaberg Cricket Association for this year.

The Waves face Brothers in the division 1 and division 3 decider with Norths taking on Isis in division 2.

The division 1 and 3 final is on Saturday with division 2 on Sunday if the weather doesn't intervene.

Rain is forecast for both days but not in the same way it was last weekend, which saw more than 20mm fall.

BCA president Ian Grills said if rain forced no play the Cup would be decided another way.

"The teams that finished highest to qualify for the final will win,” he said.

"This means that The Waves would win division 1 and 3 with Norths claiming division 2.”

If rain falls during the match and overs are lost but a game can still be completed to create a result then the Duckworth Lewis system could be used to determine the winner. The finals start at 9.30am for all divisions.

brothers bundaberg cricket association newsmail cup the waves
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Orphan scam deceives Bundy's McDonald's owners

    premium_icon Orphan scam deceives Bundy's McDonald's owners

    Crime Heartbreak as charitable couple discovers what happened to the gifts they regularly gave to orphans.

    Opinion: Welcome to KFC Land, where nature and Zingers unite

    premium_icon Opinion: Welcome to KFC Land, where nature and Zingers unite

    Opinion What comes first, the chicken or the tree?

    • 19th Dec 2018 11:15 AM
    Photos of Bundy homes in 60s, 70s surface

    premium_icon Photos of Bundy homes in 60s, 70s surface

    News Public asked to help identify historic houses

    OPINION: Making a better world a better place

    OPINION: Making a better world a better place

    Opinion Former MP shares thoughts on Christmas

    Local Partners