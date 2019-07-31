The newest place to take your 4WD off-road in Qld

RIGHT on the doorstep of some of Australia's best off-road tracks, it is little wonder Far North Queensland business owner Tony Willett has responded to demand for more four-wheel-drive experiences.

The experienced four-wheel-drive trainer opened the doors to LOW4 Off Road's new purpose-built facility near Mareeba in late May and since then has been welcoming a steady stream of novice off-roaders.

LOW4 Off Road owner Tony Willett at the new 4WD practice site near Mareeba.

Providing accredited and non-accredited training courses as well as a site for recreational and corporate events, the concept of the LOW4 Off Road facility was for drivers of all skill levels to enjoy and conquer tracks in a safe, fun and friendly atmosphere.

"I've been around for three years doing training for industry for mining and roads workers and they'd all ask me if they could come back with their partners or their kids," Mr Willett said.

"Our track is a safe place for people to go and for like-minded people to get together. The outcome ideally is that we will have more people who can safely and confidently get out there and enjoy our great country. We just want people to come and have a good time.

"I am fortunate enough to have explored some of Far North Queensland and the Northern Territory's most remote and breathtaking landscapes such as Cape York, the Gulf country and Arnhem Land.

"Recently, in particular, we've been getting people who have bought a new $60,000 vehicle but they're not sure what they can do with it so they come along to find out how they can have fun in it.

"I have had the pleasure of working with Nissan Australia, The Australian 4WD Magazine and The Off Road Adventure Show providing tours and DVD and magazine trip support as a guide.

"Most importantly, I enjoy the off-road lifestyle and seeing people get together, enjoying this experience and venturing out there with confidence in themselves and their vehicles."

The new site took six months to build and Mr Willett said numbers were limited to fewer than 50 vehicles at one time.

LOW4 Off Road's new 4WD practice site near Mareeba.

He said the tracks were designed with spectators in mind.

One-day packages start from $200 and two-day packages start from $300, including lunch.

Bush camping facilities are available during the two-day package at a cost of $10 per person.

Lunch and coffee or tea is available at the restaurant at nearby Jaques Coffee Plantation.

LOW4 Off Road is at Leotta Rd, Mareeba, via Gilmore Rd on the Kennedy Hwy.

The first annual open day is on August 10. Email tony@low4offroad. com.au for more details or go to www.low4offroad.com.au