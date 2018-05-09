WATCH: The new speed signs putting a smile on your mile

HAS someone been smiling at you lately?

New road signs have popped up around town letting motorists know if they're sticking to the speed limit or not.

Driving over the limit will see your speed displayed on a solar-powered screen, while driving to the limit or under it will give you a cheerful smiley face.

Speeding will give you a warning to slow down.

The signs started appearing in Queensland in 2015 when the Gold Coast adopted them in a bid to curb speeding.

Placed in 14 speeding hot spots on the Gold Coast, offences decreased from 73 to 19 per cent.

The fixtures cost around $9000 each but are said to be more cost effective than other traffic calming devices.

Bundaberg Regional Council has been contacted for comment.