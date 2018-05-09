Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Smiley face speeding signs
News

WATCH: The new speed signs putting a smile on your mile

Crystal Jones
by
9th May 2018 3:27 PM

HAS someone been smiling at you lately?

New road signs have popped up around town letting motorists know if they're sticking to the speed limit or not.

Driving over the limit will see your speed displayed on a solar-powered screen, while driving to the limit or under it will give you a cheerful smiley face.

Speeding will give you a warning to slow down.

The signs started appearing in Queensland in 2015 when the Gold Coast adopted them in a bid to curb speeding.

Placed in 14 speeding hot spots on the Gold Coast, offences decreased from 73 to 19 per cent.

The fixtures cost around $9000 each but are said to be more cost effective than other traffic calming devices.

Bundaberg Regional Council has been contacted for comment.

SMILEY FACE: A new road sign on Boundary St tells motorists what speed they're doing and gives them a smile if they're within the speed limit.
SMILEY FACE: A new road sign on Boundary St tells motorists what speed they're doing and gives them a smile if they're within the speed limit. Crystal Jones
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Mixed bag for aged care a step in right direction

    premium_icon Mixed bag for aged care a step in right direction

    News A $5 billion federal funding windfall over five years will target 19 areas of the embattled aged care industry.

    • 9th May 2018 4:14 PM
    IMAGES: Plan for 85 units on the outskirts of Childers

    IMAGES: Plan for 85 units on the outskirts of Childers

    Council News Sloping land not suitable for agriculture

    Health fears after Bundy prisoner 'stripped of opiate meds'

    premium_icon Health fears after Bundy prisoner 'stripped of opiate meds'

    News Calls for man in jail to have access to opiates

    From the editor's desk: Budget gets a C- for Bundy

    premium_icon From the editor's desk: Budget gets a C- for Bundy

    Opinion Fears we risk falling further behind big city cousins

    Local Partners