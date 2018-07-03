The new gelato flavours that'll blow your mind

GELATO QUEEN: Lizzie Dern with the latest flavour from Nanas Pantry, Gazpacho and Celery sorbet.

GELATO QUEEN: Lizzie Dern with the latest flavour from Nanas Pantry, Gazpacho and Celery sorbet. Mike Knott BUN030718GELATO1

BUNDABERG'S very own gelato queen has dished out a range of new flavours and served them up on a golden platter for the sweet tooths.

At Saturday's Winterfeast Farmers Markets, gelato master Liz Dern will be serving a unique variety of gelatos and sorbets.

Featuring all local products, Ms Dern said the new flavours would liven everyone's palette.

First on the list of weird and wacky creations is Kalki Moon gin and tonic sorbet.

Ms Dern said there was some lime sorbet, sourced from Bundy Limes, in the middle of the gin and tonic to break up the flavours a bit.

"I'll be turning it into a sundae for customers on Saturday,” she said.

Balsamic strawberry mascarpone gelato, Kalki Moon gin and tonic sorbet, gazpacho and celery sorbet. Mike Knott BUN030718GELATO2

A little more out there but no less intriguing was the gazpacho and celery sorbet.

The refreshing creation consists of tomato, cucumber, capsicum and a bit of celery - all purchased locally.

"It's a weird one,” Ms Dern said, laughing.

"It's different and it's out there but it's really nice.”

The Nana's Pantry gelato maker said the concoction was definitely something people wouldn't expect, which was one of the reasons she enjoyed her job so much.

"I just hear of things online or on TV and want to try them out. I love using local products and experimenting and serving up new things,” Ms Dern said.

"I've also got the balsamic strawberry gelato, which I'll be turning into a sundae as well.

"And then, due to popular demand, I've brought back the blue cheese and fig and walnut gelato, which everyone just loves.”

Backing the claim, Ms Dern said the sought after flavour had won a number of awards at the Queensland Food and Wine show.

She said when it came to her weird and wacky inventions, it came down to a lot of taste testing and fun.