The new face joining the Bundaberg Patrol Group

THE Bundaberg Patrol Group would like to introduce the community to the newest face in the force – Police Liaison Offcer Edyta Gradowska, better known as “Edy”.

Edy was born in Poland and moved to Australia to join her family in 2013, and you can recognise her by her yellow PLO shoulder epaulets.

For the past six years, she has worked as a multicultural community worker and registered migration agent with communities across the region.

Edy said her role as a PLO was to work alongside the community to promote trust between culturally specific communities and the Queensland Police Service, as well as assisting in the development of crime prevention strategies and improve community access to police services.

“My aim is to liaise closely with local multicultural groups, organisations and community leaders to develop strategies to address any law and order issues identified by communities and police officers as well as advise police officers on different cultural issues and protocols,” she said.

She said the best part about her job was the variety of people she could meet and the ability to assist the most vulnerable members of the community.

While off duty, Edy said she enjoyed travelling, going for long walks and meeting new people and learning their stories.

And people can tell her those stories in a variety of languages.

“My household is very multicultural and each person speaks a different language as their mother-tongue, so we have developed our ‘own language’,” she said.

“If you hear me speaking to my family – I may use Polish, Arabic and English all in one sentence.”