The Musical Mud Stomp is here

IF YOU'RE looking for a reason to get out of the house this weekend Wide Bay Kids has got three - music, mud and dance.

Tomorrow a wave of kids will wash over Community Lifestyle Support for a free community Musical Mud Stomp with a difference, creating their own dance and music. Participants will be able to stomp around in the mud in time to the music.

"Our team has travelled throughout Australia and overseas organising these mud festivals,” Wide Bay Kids' Angela Stedman said.

"It will be so wonderful to experience it at home.

"With the support of Bundaberg Regional Libraries and the First 5 Forever Program, the musical mud stomp encourages families with young children to talk, play, sing and read together.”

Community Lifestyle Support CEO Damien Tracey said the event was for everyone regardless of age or ability.

The Musical Mud Stomp is also about building, and each participant will be encouraged to build bricks that will be dried for four to six weeks then used to build an outdoor kitchen at Community Lifestyle Support.

"We are building an inclusive environment at Community Lifestyle Support and it is important to encourage the wider community to be involved,” he said.

"This is a creative way to link entertainment and building a permanent outcome from that activity.”

There will be a coffee van and snow cone stall, participants are encouraged to bring a change of clothes, towel and, if they prefer, can stay out of the mud and play their own instrument. The stomping starts at 9am at the Community Lifestyle Support, 26 Ashfield Rd, Kalkie. No bookings needed.