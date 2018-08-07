The most winning Oz Lotto numbers ahead of $70m jackpot

CASHED UP: Bundaberg's Julie Roberts had her ticket ready to go in a previous $70m Oz Lotto jackpot.

CASHED UP: Bundaberg's Julie Roberts had her ticket ready to go in a previous $70m Oz Lotto jackpot. Max Fleet BUN291012OZL2

TONIGHT'S Oz Lotto has jackpotted to $70 million - which is clearly nothing to be sneezed at.

While many of us have special numbers we like to pick, such as birthdays or anniversaries, the statistics can tell us which numbers are more likely to come up.

Take number 33, for example. It's at the very top of Oz Lotteries' lists for most drawn Oz Lotto numbers. What's more, it hasn't been drawn as a main number in nine weeks. Is it time for 33 to shine?

Coming in second on the list is 45, which hasn't had a run in eight weeks.

Additionally, numbers 2, 7, 25, 27 and 28 are all on the hot list. They've all been drawn within the past couple of weeks.

For those wanting to get even more technical, there's even a list for the most profitable numbers - that is, the numbers that you're most likely to take home the entire prize with.

The numbers that most often pay the biggest dividends are 32, 5, 7, 38, 1, 29 and 19.

You're more likely to share the prize pool if you've hit the jackpot on 39, 33, 24, 14, 43, 28 and 17.

And according to the experts, the numbers least likely to be drawn are 10, 38, 42, 32, 14, 24 and 30.

The numbers that haven't been drawn in the longest time are 5 (19 weeks), 24 (18 weeks), 43 (13 weeks) and 41 (12 weeks).