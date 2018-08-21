The most deadly job in Australia

TRUCKING HELL: Dorothy Grima and her husband take steps to minimus work-place injuries in their company

TRUCKING HELL: Dorothy Grima and her husband take steps to minimus work-place injuries in their company Facebook Page

NEW statistics have revealed the trucking industry has the highest risk of work-related death or injury Australia-wide.

Dorothy Grima of Grima Holdings Transport said there were laws in place to minimise these risks but awareness from the community could help decrease the risks even further.

She said drivers on the road needed to be aware that a truck operates very differently to a regular vehicle.

"A truck needs a lot of space to stop, it's for a matter of only just a few seconds - just wait, let the truck go through and then cross the highway or whatever you've got to do," she said.

"It's only a matter of a few seconds and that's a few seconds between life and death."

Truck drivers are required by law to complete a log book during work hours and these logs indicate when and for how long a driver must rest for, depending on the length of their trip.

The rest times required for a solo truck driver include a minimum of 15 continuous minutes' rest when working five-and-a-half hours and a maximum of two night rest breaks and two consecutive night rest breaks when driving for 14 days.

Mrs Grima said that in order to minimise risk to their drivers, they don't rush them.

Their drivers are directed to rest overnight at a truck stop if they have made a trip to Brisbane later in the day.

She said another risk factor was the loading and unloading of the heavy machinery that the company hauls.

The recent data released by Monash University from 12 years of investigation into insurance claims for work-related injury and disease in the 2004 to 2015 period revealed 120,000 insurance claims came from truck drivers, making it the unhealthiest and deadliest job in Australia.

Mrs Grima was grateful that Grima Holdings Transport had not had any work-related injuries in a decent period of time.