Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Red Rooster break in
News

The moment Gympie thief’s morals sink even lower

Frances Klein
25th Nov 2019 12:43 PM | Updated: 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRAZEN thief had more than chicken on his mind when he smashed his way into Gympie's Red Rooster restaurant on the weekend and helped himself to the store's charity tins.

The burglar was captured on the store's CCTV camera at 3.20am on Saturday smashing a window before jumping through it, and sneaking through the store straight to the source.

 

An intruder enters the building through a smashed window. Supplied by Police Media.
An intruder enters the building through a smashed window. Supplied by Police Media.

 

The thief swipes charity tins from the fast food counter.
The thief swipes charity tins from the fast food counter.

 

Passing the registers, the man took two charity boxes from the counter and crept back out through the smashed window.

Detectives are now calling on the public to help identify the alleged burglar.

Gympie police urge anyone with information to contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902332594

charity box theft gympie-crime red rooster thief
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mixed emotions for Bundy’s new citizens from across globe

        premium_icon Mixed emotions for Bundy’s new citizens from across globe

        News BUNDABERG has more than 50 new Australian citizens after the regional council hosted a citizenship ceremony.

        Poll mystery continues as question revealed

        premium_icon Poll mystery continues as question revealed

        News So far, no one has claimed ownership of the poll

        How Wide Bay’s local government has changed in 30 years

        premium_icon How Wide Bay’s local government has changed in 30 years

        News When Bill Trevor first entered local government in 1985, there was no such thing as...

        • 25th Nov 2019 5:00 PM
        Multiple crews working to contain Bruce Hwy blaze in CQ

        premium_icon Multiple crews working to contain Bruce Hwy blaze in CQ

        News MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on the scene of a...

        • 25th Nov 2019 4:55 PM