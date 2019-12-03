The moment a lucky farmer checked his Gold Lotto ticket

A Gympie farmer took home more than half a million dollars in Gold Lotto prize money.

A Gympie farmer took home more than half a million dollars in Gold Lotto prize money.

A GYMPIE farmer is in wild disbelief after checking his Gold Lotto ticket this morning to discover he'd been sitting on a more than a half a million dollar prize for days.

The lucky local, who wished to remain anonymous, had to triple-check his ticket when he discovered he was one of seven division one winners nationally in Saturday's mammoth draw.

Each winner took home $587, 936.

The Gympie man was "beyond excited" and having trouble explaining how he felt to a Golden Casket official this morning, Gold Lotto reported.

"It's wild," the winner said.

"I just jumped online and checked my ticket and there you go.

"All I'm thinking right now is no more home loan repayments, no more bills.

"It's definitely still sinking in."

When asked how he planned to enjoy his new fortune, the regional Queenslander had plenty of ideas.

A Gympie farmer took home more than half a million dollars in Gold Lotto prize money.

"I'll definitely be paying off the mortgage," he said.

"My wife is definitely going to start dreaming when I tell her the news. She won't believe it.

"Maybe we will also get a new car and we will be able to invest in some more resources for the farm.

"I'm going to really enjoy this life-changing prize."

Across Australia, there were seven division one entries in Saturday's draw - three from Queensland, two from Western Australia and one each from South Australia and New South Wales.

The ticket was bought locally at Goldfields Lotto & Tobacconist at Goldfields Plaza.

The winning numbers were 10, 30, 16, 22, 38 and 20, with supplementary numbers of 42 and 14.

In the 12 months to June 30, Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto and Saturday Gold Lotto created 193 millionaires across Australia.

More than 131.8 million winners took home more than $3.3 billion in prize money from the Gold Lotto as well as Powerball, Oz Lotto, Set for Life, Lucky Lotteries, Keno, Super 66, Lotto Strike and Instant Scratch-Its.