The meat-free feel good factor

AS WE age, it becomes more important that we look after ourselves much more by ensuring we get the correct nourishment in our daily diet.

Many of us grew up not worrying about what we ate or drank so long as we enjoyed all of it.

The effect in the community is an increase in health issues such as diabetes, heart disease and many more health issues that place increased stress on our health sector.

But the good news is that making small changes in diet and exercise can have a significant effect on your health.

About two months ago, I attended a small seminar who had professional chef Adam Guthrie as its guest speaker.

At 39, Guthrie was obese and had a heart attack.

Following his release from hospital, he started to research the effects of diet on heart attack victims and realised his diet was an issue that needed addressing.

He found that by following a whole, plant-based lifestyle he could get off his medications and become healthy.

He went from this unhealthy person to someone who completed the Ironman two years later. And he lost 35kg, which was quite impressive, I thought.

He actually cooked dinner for the audience.

The food he prepared was extremely tasty and filling.

He explained how easy it is to live this way by eating only a plant-based diet.

He explained about the effects on our bodies of eating meat and dairy and he showed us a different more healthy way to live.

The enthusiasm and energy he brought to the seminar was infectious. He discussed how his program worked and what you could expect if you followed his way of living.

What was even more enticing was the small cost to join.

As part of the program, there was weekly, prepared meal recipes, information on what to purchase and how much to purchase for each as well as a weekly coaching session on the web.

Joining his I Feel Good program has been enlightening and in the two months I have lived this way not once have I felt hungry. In fact, I find I cannot eat all the food he suggests.

Actually, I have found I am enjoying the food much more than I have ever done before; it is fresh and extremely tasty. And what's more I am feeling much more energetic and have lost weight.

That is a bonus.

Previously, I ate meat most days, loved cheese and enjoyed chocolate.

Now I have no desire to eat meat ever again nor do I need to eat cheese. I have found a much healthier way to enjoy food.

Getting older, we need to look after ourselves and that means eating healthy meals. You are never too old to start.

If you want more information on this, check out http://www.adamguthrie.comor the I Feel Good website.