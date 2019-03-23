The maths formula that brought down a speeding rider

A man who was found guilty of speeding had his appeal bid quashed.

A SIMPLE mathematical equation proved to be the downfall of a motorcycle rider who had his appeal against a speeding conviction quashed.

Aaron James Ring was convicted after a hearing in Maroochydore Magistrates Court for speeding on Caloundra Rd in the lead up to a July 2016 crash which left him seriously injured.

Deborah Boreham was turning right onto Caloundra Rd from Sydal St and claimed she could hear Ring's motorcycle, but didn't see it.

She then felt Ring's motorcycle hit her car with such force it spun her around.

Ms Boreham was later charged with, and pleaded guilty to, driving without due care and attention.

Several witnesses testified they either believed Ring wasn't speeding, or they were unsure.

Analysis of CCTV footage from a nearby Bob Jane T-Mart in the lead up to the crash determined Ring was going faster than the 70km/h speed limit by using the mathematical formula, speed equals distance divided by time.

If any two of the variables are known it is possible to calculate the third.

Ring appealed the conviction on the belief the video footage couldn't be relied upon.

During the appeal in Maroochydore District Court, Judge Glen Cash accepted the evidence that Ring's motorcycle travelled a minimum distance of 42.6m within 1.8s which would make the average speed just over 85km/h.

Senior forensic recording analyst, Timothy Woodcock with the help of Senior Constable Brian Cook determined the distance travelled based on scale maps of the scene and the time elapsed by analysing frame rates.

Judge Cash found the magistrate made some errors during the trial, but did not err in the finding of guilt.

The appeal was dismissed and Ring ordered to pay costs of the appeal.