Bold eagle puts Leishman right in Masters hunt

Jordan Spieth had a steely focus on Day 1 of The Masters at Augusta. Picture: Getty Images/AFP

Jordan Spieth had a steely focus on Day 1 of The Masters at Augusta. Picture: Getty Images/AFP

MARC Leishman's second-ever Augusta eagle was the crown jewel in a golden day for the Aussie who has a date with the final group on Masters Saturday.

The audacious 191m approach shot Leishman played to the green of the tricky par five 15th, where he made a double-bogey the day before, set up his second eagle in 288 holes at the Masters.

It propelled him to seven-under, and when he signed for a round of 67, he sat in second position behind only leader Patrick Reed on nine-under.

The American looms as the man to catch after his own stunning 66, but the backwards movement from overnight leader Jordan Spieth, who shot a 74, and predicted wild weekend weather has left the 2018 Masters door open to a star-studded leaderboard.

Marc Leishman leads the Aussie charge at Augusta.

Leishman made a sizzling start with birdies in his opening three holes to hold the lead outright early on.

His only real error was a bogey on the tough 14th, but then he bounced back the very next hole with an eagle made from a position off the tee most commentators thought required the Victorian to lay up.

Jason Day improved in the second round.

But he didn't, and his five iron sailed to within 2m of the pin to build some massive Masters momentum.

"We're not here to lay up," Leishman said.

"It's a Major, you're going to have to take some chances at some point during the week if you want to win and that was a time where I thought I had to take a chance.

"And like I said, I've been hitting that shot well on the range and I thought it was a prime opportunity to give it a test there at the course and it came off."

Tiger Woods failed to fire on the cylinders most expected from the four-time Masters champion who entered the tournament with a groundswell of momentum, and attention.

Tiger Woods has plenty of work to do.

But the 42-year-old went backwards form his opening round 73, and flirted with the cut line to the very last minute. He carded a 75, which left him four-over, and made the cut by a single shot.

And the former world number one wouldn't rule out his own weekend run.

"Six months ago I didn't know if I'd be playing golf. Forget playing at the Tour level, I didn't know if I ever be playing again," he said.

"But it's incredible for have the opportunity again, to still come out here and play this golf course. Now I know I'm on the weekend. Even though I'm a lot behind, if I play a special weekend, shoot two rounds in the mid 60s, you never know."

While Leishman will lead the Aussie charge in to the weekend, he'll have a full supporting cast after Cameron Smith (1-under), Jason Day (two-over) and Adam Scott (four-over) all survived, with the final two getting in by the skin of their teeth.

Expectations 2015 Masters champ Jordan Spieth would run away with the tournament after his opening 66 were blown away in his first two second round holes.

He started with a double-bogey, followed it with a bogey, before rallying to finish his day at four-under, tied for fourth with Rory McIlroy, all poised to pounce on any mistakes made by the men out in front.

Jason Day improved in the second round.

"Good starts are really nice out here. Bad starts are tough to come back from," Spieth said.

"If I look at it one way, I mean, in 2016, I went bogey, bogey, quad and then was able to rebound from that.

"So what's the first couple holes on a Friday start mean? It doesn't really mean much to me. It means let's figure out what was wrong and fix it, but it's not going to affect the outcome of this tournament off of those two holes. I'm still in a great position.".

Patrick Reed is eyeing off his first major win.

Cameron Smith impressed with a 71.