The massive 1918 quake that stopped the post office clock

The Bundaberg Post Office clock stopped at 4.20am on June 7, 1918 (left) and cattle were left stressed by the tremor (right).

IT WAS 100 years ago that an earthquake so strong it was felt across the world rocked Bundaberg.

At 4.20am on June 7 residents woke to tremors so forceful that they stopped the post office clock.

It was the largest quake recorded on the east coast mainland of Australia.

On June 8, the NewsMail reported the full extent of what had happened.

One resident said he felt himself swaying with the verandah as if he was on board a ship.

Dogs barked loudly, horses and cattle stampeded and one deaf old woman who thought it was the milkman knocking called out to tell him to "put it in the jug”.

The principal shock lasted less than a minute, though conflicting stories were told as to the time between the first and last tremors.

The initial shock caused many windows and doors to rattle violently, as well as other household items which were not secure.

In the business part of town the taller brick premises rocked most and top storey dwellers felt the weird effects of the alarming visitation.

"The vibrations served to illustrate in a small way the mighty forces of nature, and the community are thankful the shock was not a serious one,” the paper said.

Rumours ran rampant of extraordinary damage caused by the tremors but, although they caused consternation across a wide area of the district, no damage was done.

Previous earthquakes felt in the district were documented on November 25, 1910, and August 29, 1883, when Mt Krakatoa exploded in the Sunda Strait.

For months afterwards the sun rose and set like a "ball of blood” as a result of volcanic debris thrown into the atmosphere by the huge eruption.

Earthquake researcher Mike Turnbull said the quake was still thought to have been a 6.2 magnitude event.

"There is some debate about whether it was a 5.9 or something like that,” he said.

"In August 1916 we had a magnitude 5.8 earthquake up in the Whitsunday Passage and that was probably the second largest recorded on the east coast.”

The 1918 clock stopper was felt was St Lawrence in the north to Tamborine Mountain in the south and Roma in the west.

An old article in the Courier Mail reads "The epicentre of the earthquake 1918 had been situated on the sea to the north-west of Maryborough, about opposite Bundaberg”.

The event was recorded as far away as Egypt.

"There was a recorder in Sydney only installed the year before and it recorded it quite well,” Mr Turnbull said.

"It's testament to the fact they can occur in this area and they will occur.”