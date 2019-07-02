Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEARCHING: Volunteer George Maloukis and his drone have been assisting in the search for Theo Hayez.
SEARCHING: Volunteer George Maloukis and his drone have been assisting in the search for Theo Hayez. Marc Stapelberg
News

The man vowing not to give up looking for Theo

Aisling Brennan
by
2nd Jul 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SECURITY expert George Maloukis is using his skills to help find missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez.

After hearing about Theo's mysterious disappearance, the Brisbane man decided to drop everything and join the search.

Bringing his dog, Princess, and a drone, Mr Maloukis has spent days on end trawling through hard to reach bushland in search of answers.

"There are some locations where people are not comfortable to go to, or check a particular area or tents, they'll give us a call and Princess and I will go down," Mr Maloukis said.

"Given my background, it doesn't phase me."

After speaking with other community members who are helping with the search, Mr Maloukis said he's started to put a picture together of what might have happened to Theo but he wants answers.

"At this point there's really nothing to go else off, we're just going back through and checking things again," he said.

"I don't find it frustrating, I just find it upsetting. It's kind of two-sides because it is upsetting but it does give you hope that he is okay."

"No news really isn't bad news, so you've still got hope.

"Me and Princess are going to keep searching whatever comes through."

More Stories

Show More
byron bay editors picks missing backpacker northern rivers missing person theo hayez
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Bruce Highway closed after truck rollover

    premium_icon Bruce Highway closed after truck rollover

    News The Bruce Highway has been closed in both directions west of Bundaberg after a truck rolled over, causing two cars to crash into it.

    • 2nd Jul 2019 6:58 AM
    Bargara retiree anxious about health accessibility

    premium_icon Bargara retiree anxious about health accessibility

    Health Bargara resident concerned about GP waiting lists

    • 2nd Jul 2019 7:31 AM
    Dad told 'get to rehab' by Bundy magistrate

    premium_icon Dad told 'get to rehab' by Bundy magistrate

    Crime The young father was schooled by Magistrate Ross Woodford

    Deli serves up jobs for people with disabilities

    premium_icon Deli serves up jobs for people with disabilities

    News Job opportunities for people with disabilities at new deli.

    • 2nd Jul 2019 7:26 AM