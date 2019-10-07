The man behind the dazzling Masked Singer costumes

The unicorn costume is just one of Tim Chappel’s dazzling designs on hit TV show the Masked Singer.

The unicorn costume is just one of Tim Chappel’s dazzling designs on hit TV show the Masked Singer.

The costumes on The Masked Singer have become just as talked about as the high profile judges.

The man behind the incredible creations is Tim Chappel, most famous for winning an Academy Award, a BAFTA and an Australian Film Institute award (AFI) for his costume design for the feature ﬁlm The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Chapel said he designed the 12 costumes, including Lion, Alien, Monster, Unicorn and Prawn, and had a team of up to 60 people to make them.

The judges, Lindsay Lohan, Jackie O, Dave Hughes and Dannii Minogue, have also helped make the singing guessing game a massive hit for Channel 10.

Tim Chappel surrounded by his creations. Photo: Supplied.

"It was a huge endeavour,'' Chappel said of the costumes.

"There was nothing I wasn't proud of.

"The spider used glass fibre so that took two weeks for two people to do and all up it took about 11 weeks which isn't that long.

"Some of them have in built fans and high tech ice vests.

"It was really fun to see them come to life."

Who’s behind the Prawn mask?

Chappel, who has also worked on Miss Congeniality starring Sandra Bullock and The Little Shop of Horrors on Broadway, said he loved how the costumes brought out the celebrity's personality.

"The unicorn for instance, once that went on the celebrity it changed their personality and they embraced it,'' Chappel said.

"It all has a lot to do with the wearer and embracing their anonymity.

"They were totally free because no one knew who they were and they'd really personify the characters."

The celebrities' identities have been shrouded in secrecy, with even host Osher Gunsberg not aware until the reveal.

The Masked Singer screens 7.30pm Monday and Tuesday on Channel 10