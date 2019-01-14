Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John Joseph Taylor, charged over the crash that killed cyclist Cameron Frewer, leaves Maroochydore Magistrates Court.
John Joseph Taylor, charged over the crash that killed cyclist Cameron Frewer, leaves Maroochydore Magistrates Court. Amber Hooker
Crime

The man accused of killing beloved cyclist, father

Amber Hooker
by
14th Jan 2019 7:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PROJECT manager from Warana is alleged to be the driver who struck and killed cyclist and father Cameron Frewer in November last year.

John Joseph Taylor, 43, remains on bail after a brief first mention in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.

Police allege on November 5, Mr Taylor dangerously operated a car on Caloundra Rd, Meridan Plains, and caused the death of Cameron David Frewer.

 

They further allege Mr Taylor drove while a relevant drug was present in his blood.

Court documents show Mr Taylor entered into a bail undertaking dated December 6, 2018, and his address has since changed from a Palmview to a Warana residence.

Mr Taylor's bail conditions require he must report to the officer in charge of the Kawana Waters police station every Wednesday between 8am and 4pm, commencing December 12.

He is also forbidden to attend within 100m of any airport.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist today ordered Mr Taylor's bail be enlarged, and he return before court on February 22.

A full brief of evidence is required on this date.

cameron frewer cyclist death dangerous operation of a motor vehicle drug driving editors picks fatal crash maroochydore magistrates court scd court sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Women hard at work to break 'boys' club' stereotype

    premium_icon Women hard at work to break 'boys' club' stereotype

    Careers IN WHAT used to be a predominantly male-dominated industry, two Bundaberg woman feel fortunate to be at the forefront of a changing society.

    Boozy night out costs mum $300

    premium_icon Boozy night out costs mum $300

    Crime Defence lawyer Ted Donegan said she had no intent to drive

    Bargara's mystery 'jelly buttons' identified by professor

    premium_icon Bargara's mystery 'jelly buttons' identified by professor

    Environment Professor sheds light on little sea creatures

    Local Partners