THUMBS UP: Troy Loeskow is all smiles after winning the KZ2 class round at Newcastle
THUMBS UP: Troy Loeskow is all smiles after winning the KZ2 class round at Newcastle
Sport

THE LONG ROAD: Loeskow is on double duty

Shane Jones
by
13th Apr 2019 10:19 AM
MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Troy Loeskow is not making it easy for himself this weekend as he tries to win another state title.

Loeskow will compete in two classes at the Patrizicorse State Cup that started yesterday in Bundaberg.

He was originally going to compete in one but was called into another at late notice.

"I was going to come and do TAG 125 light,” he said.

"But I needed more seat time and (boss) Michael (Patrizi) wanted me to run the KA3 Class.

"I kind of said why not.”

The advantage for Loeskow is that both karts are pretty identical in what they do.

But it will be the first time he has raced in the KA3 class since 2014.

He also has another problem.

Loeskow didn't practice yesterday and will have limited time today before qualifying and the heats before the final is on tomorrow.

"I will go there and rock up with that disadvantage,” he said.

"But I thought I may as do the weekend, do both classes, and hopefully set good times that sets us up for the weekend.”

Loeskow won't be alone in competing in duel classes with fellow Bundy competitor James Litzow also involved.

Litzow will compete for Bundy Karts with Loeskow involved for Patrizicorse.

"He's pretty fast,” Loeskow conceded.

"He'll be pretty tough to beat alongside all the other boys and girls competing.”

Bundaberg all up has 22 competitors including five in the KA3 senior light class, which features Loeskow and Litzow.

Bundaberg's Robin Petersen is involved in the TAG 125 heavy class.

"If I can finish in the top five, I will be stoked,” he said.

"I won the first meeting in Bundaberg in my class and won the first round of the Central Queensland titles in Emerald, so I'm in good form.”

The titles continue today and finish tomorrow.

Bundaberg News Mail

