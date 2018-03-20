PHOTOS: The little tug that could sails through Bundy

The Z-Tech tug Indee operating at the Port of Bundaberg.

The Z-Tech tug Indee operating at the Port of Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN200318TUG9

ONE of Pacific Tug's more powerful boats pulled into Bundy briefly before continuing on its way to Sydney today.

Indee, is a Z-Tech 2800 tug with more than double the pull needed to meet the Bundaberg port requirements, stopped to help pull bulk carrier Valor SW into the sugar terminal.

The Z-Tech tug Indee operating at the Port of Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN200318TUG2

The vessel, which is 27.4m long with a 5m draft, had about six crew on board and is capable of a 70-tonne zero-speed pull capability.

Pacific Tug is set to develop and operate the $35m marine industry site at the Bundaberg Port.

The Z-Tech tug Indee operating at the Port of Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN200318TUG5

The facility will house heavy equipment including a crane capable of lifting navy vessels, opening opportunities for the port to attract naval contracts.

Pacific Tug Bundaberg superintendent Mick Dunn said Indee was a powerful boat and not one normally seen in a port like Bundy.

General purpose hand Tania Lymar, master Bob Thomas and engineer John Stark on board the tug King Bay at the Port of Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN200318TUG11

"We just don't have the ships here that require that much power," he said.

"It's got new technology to keep it small and that helps with manoeuvres."

The Z-Tech tug Indee operating at the Port of Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN200318TUG1

The tug wasn't flying solo though - she was met by Bundaberg-based tug King Bay with four crew on board.

At the helm was master Bob Thomas, general purpose hands Tania Lymar and Troy Neill and engineer John Stark.

The Z-Tech tug Indee operating at the Port of Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN200318TUG10

Having spent decades on tug boats in and out of just about every port along the coast, Mr Thomas said the calm waters made for a stress-free tow.

"I enjoy running the tug boats. They're fun and can be dynamic - it's a bit exciting," he said.

The bulk carrier Valor SW enters the Port of Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN200318TUG12

"It's a bit quieter here because it's calmer water, but for 30 years I worked in open ocean up at Hay Point and that was some pretty white-knuckle stuff at times."

Between the two tugs, the 170m Valor SW was secured at the terminal within a few hours.

The bulk carrier Valor SW enters the Port of Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN200318TUG13

Mr Dunn said it was important to have a well-trained and experienced crew on a tug boat.

"We operate with four people for safety reason," he said.

The bulk carrier Valor SW enters the Port of Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN200318TUG14

"It's all big, heavy gear and it can be dangerous."

It wasn't long after the job was done that Indee and her crew were heading out of the port and on to Sydney.

Mr Dunn said it was unlikely Indee would be back in Bundy any time soon.