The little country corner shop that just can’t stay closed

A little corner store with a big history has undergone a renovation and is now operating under new management but one thing will never change – it remains to be the heart of the local community.

Partners in life and business Sherrie Gabler and Shawn Anderson have been serving customers delicious meals from their food van Deldora Delights for the last five years.

Local business owners Sherrie Gabler and Shawn Anderson have renovated and reopened historical business The Cordalba Store which has been the heart of the community since the 1900s.

The pair, who have lived within the Childers area for three decades – five of which have been spent in Cordalba, were in the process of moving when The Cordalba Store temporarily shut up shop.

“All the locals were talking to us about how much they missed the shop and how nice it would be for someone else to open it up,” Ms Gabler said.

“We had a chat with the former owner and he was happy for someone else to take it over so things just all fell into place and the support from the locals makes us feel like it was the right move.”

The Cordalba Store has been a prominent business of the small rural town since the 1900s, back when the main street was dominated by red soil.

But when the “great fire” in Childers occurred there were concerns that the store was a fire hazard so it had to be rebuilt in the 1920s on Queen St where it still calls home today.

Initially purchased by Thomas Kingston in 1908, the general store stocked everything from fuel, horse feed, hardware and groceries.

Over the years the shop has changed hands and undergone a few makeovers but remains to be a treasured piece of the community’s history.

“We had a lady come in to visit us the other day and she owned the store when it had a post office connected to it in 1964,” Ms Gabler said.

“It had quite a different layout back then – the front facade hasn’t changed too much but it’s part of Cordalba’s history and we would love to keep that going.”

Putting their own spin on the store’s interior the pair gave the building a much-needed facelift, replacing the floors, painting the shop front and installing new benchtops.

The couple also intends to engage a local artist to paint a mural inside based on a photo of the store from the early days – a sweet gesture that aims to pay tribute to its history.

An image captured from outside The Cordalba Store from the early days which the couple hope to use as inspiration for a hand-painted wall mural.

In addition to their cafe-style menu featuring homemade sausage rolls, pies, cakes, burgers, seafood baskets and fish and chips, the store will also pay homage to its heritage by selling essential groceries.

“Cordalba is about 10 to 15 minutes away from Childers and it’s 20 minutes to Bundy so we have convenience items like milk, bread and the newspaper too,” Ms Gabler said.

“Because we are quite a small town there aren’t any other shops around and the pub has been closed since the pandemic hit.

“We have the Isis Mill and lots of farmers who work in the area so this means they have a place to come in and grab a pie for lunch.”

Over the years the couple have restored multiple food vans and while Ms Gabler said their new venture was different to running a mobile food business, they were adjusting quickly.

“It’s a big learning curve – we have so much more room in here compared to the little truck and we’re used to serving lots of customers in the one spot where you’re flat out for a solid two hours,” she said.

“We used to run the bistro at the Miners Arms Hotel in Torbanlea and we’ve done a few little kitchens here and there, but it has always been our dream to buy our own fish and chip shop.

“Down the line we hope to open up an outdoor seating area for customers to sit down and enjoy their meals too.”

Family owned and operated, the couple said they couldn’t have accomplished so much without the help of two of their children who help out and work at the store too.

Grateful for the support already received by the local community, the couple said the response had been steady but positive since opening their doors last week.

The Cordalba Store operates from 7am to 7pm seven days a week, with plans to extend hours on Friday and Saturday nights.

For more information, click here or here.