The life of a trauma patient

TRAUMATIC injury is the leading cause of death in people under 45 with road trauma still one of the most common causes of mortality and catastrophic injury in younh people.

Those facts are something that Charmaine De Wet and her family are now acutely aware of.

The Brisbane woman, in her 20s, and her parents have been visiting Bundaberg schools to tell students the story of her survival after a car crash which led to a catastrophic brain injury when she was 17.

Given only a 3% chance of surviving and missing half her brain, Charmaine's story is truly inspirational but also illustrates the devastating and lasting effect of road trauma.

"Charmaine was driving tired and inexperienced and should have been in bed when this happened,” mother Sharon said.

"They said she would never walk, never talk or never eat but she is doing all of the above,” father Peter said.

"The biggest message is don't think it can't happen to you.

"This type of thing does not discriminate and when it happens, it pulls you apart and turns your world upside down.”

SURVIVORS: Peter, Charmaine and Sharon De Wet at Shalom College. Mike Knott BUN061017CHARMAINE2

Charmaine is part of the Prevent Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma in Youth program, which gives young people an insight into what it's like to be a trauma patient and how certain choices could lead to horrific consequences.

Students from Shalom College met with Charmaine and her family today, along with police, paramedics and occupational therapists.

Charmaine De Wet: Charmaine, from Brisbane, survived a car crash where she suffered a catastrophic brain injury.

Senior community crime prevention officer Sue Rewald said P.A.R.T.Y was an initiative of the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

"This program has benefited Brisbane schools for many years but has now hit the road visiting schools in regional areas to highlight the consequences of risk taking behaviour and resultant trauma,” she said.

"They experienced first hand how difficult it is to make a sandwich when you are missing an arm; also, the effect of alcohol on their co-ordination.”

"Paramedics then demonstrated how to assist an injured mate and basic CPR.”

OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY: Emily Duffield experiences what it would be like to relearn basic tasks after an accident or injury. Mike Knott BUN061017CHARMAINE7

Sergeant Meg Owens busted myths about drugs and alcohol and the impact having criminal convictions can have career and travel prospects.

"By providing accurate alcohol and drug education to young people we are assisting them to make better choices for the future,” Sgt Owens said.