Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
More that 40 million hectares was burnt during the 2019-20 fire season.
More that 40 million hectares was burnt during the 2019-20 fire season.
News

The lessons we need to learn from horror bushfire season

Michael Nolan
2nd Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A REPORT from the Bushfire Royal Commission makes for sobering reading.

It talks of an "ecological disaster" that burnt 40 million hectares, killed 33 people and three billion animals - all at the close of Australia's hottest and driest year on record.

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements' interim report was released on Monday.

While not the official findings, the report highlighted areas of concern.

It noted the extended time volunteers spent at the fire front, away from their families and jobs, often running into weeks and months.

In response, the report flagged increased workplace protections to ensure volunteers had a job to return to when the danger passed.

It also investigated the guidelines around hazard reduction burns.

The interim report said the burns were generally effective but their limitations were made worse by climate change.

"The effectiveness of land management depends in turn on a range of factors, particularly weather," it said.

"There are also several constraints that limit the extent of, and opportunities for, land management, including cost, community awareness, regulatory settings and the shortening of seasonal windows."

Grazing, mechanical clearing and Indigenous burning also played a part in reducing risk, and the report called for more research into their use.

"These activities play an important role," the report said.

"However, (they) will not eliminate bushfire risk."

The final report will be released on October 28.

Click here to read the interim report.

MORE STORIES

AS IT HAPPENED: Bushfire warnings for Darling Downs

Call for national response to catastrophic bushfires

Fire-injured koala Jessie and her baby's miracle survival

Bushfires: The shocking satellite images you need to see

 

bushfire royal commission bush fire season toowoomba bushfire
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GRAPHIC: 22 pets killed by dogs with collars on farm

        Premium Content GRAPHIC: 22 pets killed by dogs with collars on farm

        News Bundaberg Regional Council have seized two dogs after more than 22 pets were killed on the grounds of a local farm.

        • 2nd Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        FAIR GO: Call for flexible job programs to grow ag industry

        Premium Content FAIR GO: Call for flexible job programs to grow ag industry

        News Jackson: We don’t want a whole new program, we just want to tap into what’s...

        • 2nd Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        How the NewsMail has fought to shine a light on aged care

        Premium Content How the NewsMail has fought to shine a light on aged care

        News Looking back at some of the NewsMail's biggest stories

        • 2nd Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Politics Help shape the future of our state with our quick-and-easy survey