MAKING THE CUT: Phillip Fresta is dedicated to play his character Garret Breedlove in Terms of Endearment at the Playhouse Theatre Bundaberg
Entertainment

The lengths Phillip will go

Mikayla Haupt
by
7th Sep 2018 9:41 AM
BUNDABERG's Phillip Fresta has undoubtedly made the cut for the Playhouse Theatre's upcoming production.

Taking his embodiment of the character Garret Breedlove a step beyond putting on a costume, Mr Fresta has opted to cut his hair for his upcoming performance in the Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre's production of Terms of Endearment.

No novice to the stage, Mr Fresta has been part of the Bundaberg Players Incorporated since 1984 and has no intentions of hearing his final curtain call anytime soon.

"This will be my 58th stage production at the Playhouse,” Mr Fresta said.

"It's my great passion, it's given me real meaning in life.

"You never stop learning as an actor, it's like an open-ended scale.”

Mr Fresta said he didn't see the character with a beard and showing "salt and pepper hair” so he offered to cut it.

HAIRY MATTER: Phillip Frest
"The play is a lovely play and still holds its age,” he said.

But this isn't the first time he has decided to change up his look for a role.

Mr Fresta said he actually grew his hair to play Shylock from The Merchant of Venice in 2015.

MAKING THE CUT: Phillip Fresta is dedicated to play his character Garret Breedlove in Terms of Endearment at the Playhouse Theatre Bundaberg.
"My favourite production would be Merchant of Venice playing Shylock, I think that was by far my favourite,” he said.

"He was such a deep character... Shylock goes from being quite happy to being angry and being completely a broken man, so you get to act a really big range of emotions on stage.

"And that's why I liked Shylock.”

While his favourite genre to perform is comedy, he is excited to perform in the drama, Terms of Endearment.

Rehearsals are under way with Tracie Faithfull as director.

The Playhouse Theatre will be performing Terms of Endearment on September 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22 at 7.30pm, with the matinee on Sunday, September 16 at 3pm.

Adult tickets are $22, concession and groups of 10 or more are $18. For more information or tickets, phone 4153 1904 or visit www.theplayhousetheatre .org.au

The Playhouse Theatre is on 2 B Steffensen St

