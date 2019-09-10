The latest on the bushfire situation in FNQ

FIRE and Emergency Services have issued a new advisory to residents in Dimbulah, asking them to "keep up to date and decide what actions you will take".

As of 9am, a fire is burning in the vicinity of Veness Road, Carbonate Creek Road and Boonmoo Road, Dimbulah.

The warning level is set to "advice".

QFES also advise that properties are not under direct threat at this time.

Residents who feel their properties are under threat are urged to contact triple-0.

Simon Jackson inspecting fire damage from bushfire on property near Dimbulah. Photo: Tahna Jackson/Stockade Farm

Nautilus Aviation CEO Aaron Finn said two of his aircraft have been involved in the aerial firefight over the area.

So far, his aircraft have covered an area from Irvinebank to Forty Mile and from Mareeba to Dimbulah.

A third aircraft is scheduled to be online after some maintenance work.

OTHER LOCATIONS

FORTY MILE

QFES and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews are still on the scene of a bushfire burning near Kennedy Highway and Saint Ronans Road. They will monitor the blaze over the coming days and there is no threat to property at this time.

HERBERTON

One crew is on the scene of a vegetation fire near Grace Street. QFES has advised residents to close their doors and windows. Drivers are asked to drive to the conditions.

ATHERTON

Two crews are on scene of a vegetation fire at Vernon Street. QFES has advised residents to close their doors and windows. Drivers are asked to drive to the conditions.

MAREEBA

Six crews are on scene of a vegetation fire at Mammino St. Three more crews are on route to the incident.

MUTCHILBA

One crew is on scene of a vegetation fire at McLeod Rd. QFES advised that smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

SAFETY

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO IN A BUSHFIRE:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

• Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

• Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

Staying tuned to your local radio station.

• Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

• For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website:

• For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.