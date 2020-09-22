Catch up on the latest golf results from around the region. FLASHBACK: Bundaberg's Miriam Newman took out the Ladies Club Championships at the Bundaberg Golf Club last year. Photo: Contributed.

BUNDABERG EX ADF AND ASSOCIATES SOCIAL GOLF CLUB

Date: Monday 14th September 2020

Venue: Cooroy Golf Course

Game: 2/3 Person Ambrose

Winner of today's comp: John Hay Roger Whittaker & Bruce Rogers 60 7/8 nett

1st Runners Up: Jim Redshaw & Leo Slager 63 1/2 nett

2nd Runners Up: Len Fox & Mick Harvey 67 3/4 nett

3rd Runners Up: Alex Grant & Gordon Meaney 69 1/4 nett

Pin Shot: Len Fox & Mick Harvey

Approach Shot: Len Fox & Leo Slager

Date: Tuesday 15th September 2020

Venue: Maroochy River Golf Course

Game: Single Stableford

Winner of today's comp & the trip's Green Jacket: Leo Slager 37 pts

1st Runner Up: Bruce Rogers 34 pts on C/B

2nd Runner Up: Alex Grant 34 pts on C/B

3rd Runner Up: Gordon Meaney 34 pts

4th Runner Up: Merv Hanes 33 pts

5th Runner Up: Col Baldwin 29 pts on C/B

6th Runner Up: Jim Redshaw 29 pts

NAGA Award: John Hay 19 pts

Pin Shot: Leo Slager

Approach Shot: Leo Slager

Least Putts: Paul Hutchings 25 putts

Date: Wednesday 16th September 2020

Resort Course Day Optional Game

Venue: Pelican Waters Resort Course

Game: Single Stableford

Winner of Sweepstakes: Alex Grant 39 pts

1st Runner Up: Merv Hanes 31 pts

2nd Runner Up: Jim Redshaw 30 pts

Date: Thursday 17th September 2020

Venue: Caloundra Golf Course

Game: 4BBB Stableford

Winners: Merv Hanes & Gordon Meaney 45 pts on C/B

1st Runners Up: Mick Harvey & Bruce Rogers 45 pts

2nd Runner Up: Len Fox, John Hay & Jim Redshaw 43 pts

Pin Shot Merv Hanes & Gordon Meaney

Approach Shot: Leo Slager & Col Baldwin

Our next game will be held on Wednesday 23rd September 2020 at the Bargara Golf Course playing a Single Stableford hitting off at 8 am. The game for the following Wednesday 30th September 2020 will be held on the Isis Golf Course playing a Single Stableford for the Bundaberg Services Club Voucher with a 8.30 am hit off.

CORAL SEA GOLF CLUB

Results for Wednesday 16th of September.

25 Members played Single Stroke and the 4thRound of Matchplay at Bundaberg Golf Course.

Winner was Neil Robinson with 66 Nett ocb from

1st Runner-up : Tim Marrinan with 66 Nett.

2nd Runner-up : Bevan Tanner with 67 Nett.

3rd Runner-up : Jill Marrinan with 70 Nett.

4th Runner-up: Kevin Christensen with 70 Nett.

Nearest the Pins:

Hole No. 4:- Dawn Boyce.

Hole No. 8:- Rod MacInnes.

Hole No. 14:- Kev Christensen.

Hole No. 17:- No one.

Approach:- Byron Myer - In the hole.

Players in the Final Round of Matchplay for the Eric Mitchell Trophy are Cheryl Hay and Valmai Mitchell.

This week the 23rd, the Club will be playing a Single Stableford at Bargara Golf Course.

Tee off time is FROM 7:30am.

Coral Sea Golf Club is a mixed social group and invites all players whether new, returning, or looking for a less competitive game, to join us. No AGU required. Visitors are most welcome. Please contact the Club Captain: Kevin Christensen on 0402 548 178 for more information.

ISIS GOLF CLUB

Competitions coming up:

Tuesday, September 22nd , Vets' Single Stableford, Hit Off 12:00 noon

Thursday, September 24th, Ladies' Single Stableford, Hit Off 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, September 26th, Single Stroke, Hit Off 12:30 p.m.

Weekly competition results

Tuesday, September 15th , Vets' Single Stroke

Division 1

Winner Kel Brodbeck 71 nett

Runner Up Phil Luckett 73 nett C/B

Third Norm Plath 73 nett C/B

Fourth Helen Ricciardi 73 nett

Division 2

Winner Chris Fitzsimons 68 nett

Runner Up Ken Albion 71 nett

Third Vicki Wyeth 72 nett C/B

Fourth Chris Simpson 72 nett

Chook Run Winners

1. Ken Albion 28 nett

2. Norm Plath 29 nett

3. Helen Ricciardi 32 nett

4. Coralie Volgyesi 33 nett

Thursday, September 17th, Ladies' Single Stableford

Winner Sandy Kirk 32 points C/B

Runner Up Cathy Allen 32 points

Third Pat Sheppard 31 points

Fourth Joan Wright 30 points

Saturday, September 19th

Two Person Ambrose

Winners Graeme & Mitchell Anderson 63.25 nett C/B

Runners Up Chris Wilcox/Laszlo Volgyesi 63.25 nett

Third Patrick Kennedy/Ray Walker 65 nett C/B

Fourth Phil Luckett/ Kieth Rule 65 nett

Fifth Bill Herring/Craig Reynolds 66.25 nett

BUNDABERG GOLF CLUB

Men

Saturday September 19 bogey, our trophies were generously sponsored by Local Solar Solutions, Colin Hill, much appreciated by all players. A grade winner Nick Hart +4 countback from runner-up Thomas Hall +4. B grade Graham Hunt +5 runner-up Troy Barbagallo +3 c/back. Consolations: G Ridge, R Zielke +3; S Aslett, R Maudsley, P O'Neill, L O'Shanesy +2; C Rowe, Z Bainbridge, C Gibbons, D Turner, D Blundell, CJ Mutatiri, D Wieden, W Pole, W Dick +1; W Olsen, S Hartley, T Marrinan, P Schoch, R Stephens, D Dooley, G MacDonald, R Morgan square; T Mooney, I Hazel, J McEwan, W Chalmers, B Ives, I Webb, K Stoddart, H O'Malley, T Walker, R Cooke, T Futcher -1; A Portelli, D Anderson, J Menyweather, J Wooldridge, M Doolan, R Burton, C Tanzer -2. Club approach 7th J Muller 13.20 and 18th G Loveday 1.39. Gardeners Golden Circle 4th hole nearest the pin M Doolan 1.67. Eagle T Hall 9th. Pro's pinshots, 2nd A Betts 2.79, M Goodwin, K Burton, K Pankhurst, T Hall, K Moore, W Chalmers, M Newman, R Ezzy 4.79. 4th M Doolan 1.67, C Rowe, J Redshaw, W Olsen, W Peake, K Turner, B Dummer, M Newman 15.10; 8th E Albances 2.20, C Rowe, J McEwan, G Lituri, H O'Malley, P Giles, M Atherton, K Thompson, A Chalmers 8.30 ; 14th N Hart 1.66, D Blundell, P Hutchieson, C Nicholas, M Doolan, M Betts, G Holloway, T Walker, M Hemsley, Alan Rayner 8.65.

Competitions this week-end: Saturday September 26 four-ball aggregate stableford draw for partners very generously sponsored by Scott Bretag, Pulse Electrical. Sunday September 27 Open Stableford Medley.

Sporters

Thursday sporters stableford winner Raymond Hatt 39 c/back from runner-up Kerry Hurley 39. Consolations, M Doolan 38; I Webb, D Obst 37; D Doukari, R Maudsley, P Hutchieson, A Beggs, D Cartwright, R Paul 35; M Perks, M Johnson, K Jones, M Haster 34; B Foster, P Giles, B Ives, Bryce McKinnon, K Fourro 33; P Ryan 32. Pinshots, 2nd M Young 3.85, P Hutchieson 5.81; 4th A Beggs 0.48, D Cartwright 2.52; 8th D Doukari 1.21, K Pankhurst, P Hutchieson 4.50; 14th M Johnson 4.53, P Hutchieson 6.90.

Thursday September 24 stableford.

Veterans

Tuesday September 15 stableford (17 holes owing to reno's on hole 8) trophies on the day donated by Cathy and Bill Pole, much appreciated. Men's winner Ken Willmett 38 c/back points and Ladies Jill Marrinan 33. Men's consolations R Maudsley 38; G Loveday 34; K Spencer, B Mackinnon 33; C Tanzer, A Dwyer (V) 32; P Menzies, C Pole, G MacDonald, P Hughes, D Shaw (V), T Marrinan 31; R Eldridge (V), K Christensen 30. Ladies run-down D Rowley 33; C Wright, A Chalmers 32; P Teiniker 31; V Nixon, C Nicholas, C Harrison, M Newman, M Magnusson 30; Men's pinshots, 4th G McCracken 2.40, R Maudsley 6.20. 14th R Maudsley 2.89, D Hingston 3.70; 17th approach K Brown (V) 0.81, R Price, T Marrinan, P Busch, L Killer, G Loveday, D Hingston, K Thompson, A Gray, K Spencer, D Jackson 5.90. Ladies Approach 4th L Loveday 0.17, M Magnusson, D Rowley, C Harrison, S Brandon, M Price, K Tischler, C Nicholas 1.20; 17th J Marrinan 1.32, A Chalmers 2.46.

Tuesday September 22 is a stroke, monthly medals.

Women

Saturday September 19 the ladies bisque bogey competition was very generously sponsored by Colin Hill Local Solar Solutions, many thanks Colin. Division 1 Averil Chalmers +8 runner-up Jill Marrinan square. Division 2 Maryann Price +11 runner-up Jean Davis +10. Consolations; J Sharp +6; K Tischler, C Wooldridge, C Harrison, V Nixon +5; V Earney, C Nicholas +4; M Mobbs, L Finsen +3. Club approach 14th, division 1 J Marrinan and division 2 C Nicholas 1.01 ; approach 17th A Chalmers 0.001, M Mobbs 0.18.

Competitions this week-end: Saturday September 26 sponsored by Scott Bretag Pulse Electrical, much appreciated, the competition is a four-ball aggregate stableford, draw for partners, Sunday September 27 Open Stableford Medley.

GIN GIN GOLF CLUB

Veterans

18 Hole Stroke event played on Tuesday 15th September, 2020

Winner: Gary Kraatz 66

Rundown Wayne Digby 67, Len Josey 68

Other Scores: Bob Ross 72, Bob Materna, Paul Shyhun 75, Wally Chillcott, Scot Lucas 76, Adrian Porter 79, John Norris, Joe Gough 80, Dave Mckay 86

Pin shot 7and 16: Bob Materna

Approach Shot 3 and 12: Joe Gough

Approach Shot 2 and 11: Gary Kraatz

Approach Shot 4 and 14: Bob Ross

Approach Shot 8 and 17: Wayne Digby

Long Putt: Joe Gough

Members

Results from 18 Hole 2 Person Ambrose for Ross McCarthy Memorial Day on Saturday 19th September, 2020

Winners: Paul Stehbens and Paul Craven 63.75

Rum down Jason Shield and Peter Jenkins 64.25

Other Scores; Jesse Findlay and Scott cooper 65.5, Scott Warren and Ron Larsen, Len Shield and Peter Green 66, 66.25, Joe Gough and Gary Kraatz 66.75, Bob Materna and David Doyle 67, Wayne Digby and Gary Kraatz, 68.25, Geoff Brandon an David Travis 68.75, Scott Lucas and Brian Stevens 69.25, Drew Kitt and Wayne Scott , Rick Stehbens and Bruce Walker, Alan Porter and Paul Shyhun 70.5, Ivan Keune and David Williamson 78.25

Pin Shot 7 and 16: David Travis 1.6

Pin Shot 8 and 17: Paul Craven 2.00

Long Putt: David Doyle

Up coming events:

Saturday 26th September, 2020 Stableford

Friday 9th October, 2020 - 19th Hole BBQ Night $20 - Bookings required

MT PERRY MENS AND LADIES OPEN DAY AND WIDE BAY SAND GREEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

18 Hole Stroke event played on Sunday 20th September, 2020

Sand Green Champions

A Grade Scott Warren 69

B Grade Graham Cowen 79

C Grade Bob Materna 94 c/b

Ladies: Jill Marinan 79

18 Hole Gross event

A Grade Scott Warren 69

B Grade Graham Cowen 79

C Grade Bob Materna 94 c/b

Ladies: Jill Marrinan 79

18 Hole nett event

A Grade Tim Marrinan 71

B Grade Peter McGrath 74

C Grade Michael Bennett 74

Ladies Leesa Ison 79 c/b

18 Hole nett Runner Up event

A Grade Jason Shield 73

B Grade Geoff Brandon 75

C Grade Paul Shyhun 78

Ladies Marie Murray 79

9 Hole nett event

A Grade Chris Murray 35.5

B Grade Wally Benham 37

C Grade Bob Murray 38

Ladies Gayle Bennett 39

Mens Approach: David Travis, Ladies Approach: Leslie Irvine

Pin Shot 9 and 18 Chris Murray 2.42

Captains Pin Shot: Men David Travis, Ladies Marie Murray

Black Stump accurate Drive: Men Peter McGrath, Ladies Jill Marrinan

Other Nett Results: G Cowen 68, T Marrinan 71, J Shield 73, P McGrath, M Bennett 74, Geoff Brandon, Chris Murray 75, Shane Tylor, John Knight 76, Thomas Hall, David Travis, Russell Rose, Joe Gough, Bob Materna 77, Scott Warren, Alan Porter, Paul Shyhun, Jill Marrinan 78, K Lillia, B Campbell, Marie Murray, Leesa Ison 79, Bob Murray 80, Peter Jenkins, George Augenstein, G Bennett, K Nowland 81, H Smith, W Benham 83, J Seely 84, G Carlyon 85, D Doyle, L Irvine 90