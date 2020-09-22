The latest golf results from around the region
BUNDABERG EX ADF AND ASSOCIATES SOCIAL GOLF CLUB
Date: Monday 14th September 2020
Venue: Cooroy Golf Course
Game: 2/3 Person Ambrose
Winner of today's comp: John Hay Roger Whittaker & Bruce Rogers 60 7/8 nett
1st Runners Up: Jim Redshaw & Leo Slager 63 1/2 nett
2nd Runners Up: Len Fox & Mick Harvey 67 3/4 nett
3rd Runners Up: Alex Grant & Gordon Meaney 69 1/4 nett
Pin Shot: Len Fox & Mick Harvey
Approach Shot: Len Fox & Leo Slager
Date: Tuesday 15th September 2020
Venue: Maroochy River Golf Course
Game: Single Stableford
Winner of today's comp & the trip's Green Jacket: Leo Slager 37 pts
1st Runner Up: Bruce Rogers 34 pts on C/B
2nd Runner Up: Alex Grant 34 pts on C/B
3rd Runner Up: Gordon Meaney 34 pts
4th Runner Up: Merv Hanes 33 pts
5th Runner Up: Col Baldwin 29 pts on C/B
6th Runner Up: Jim Redshaw 29 pts
NAGA Award: John Hay 19 pts
Pin Shot: Leo Slager
Approach Shot: Leo Slager
Least Putts: Paul Hutchings 25 putts
Date: Wednesday 16th September 2020
Resort Course Day Optional Game
Venue: Pelican Waters Resort Course
Game: Single Stableford
Winner of Sweepstakes: Alex Grant 39 pts
1st Runner Up: Merv Hanes 31 pts
2nd Runner Up: Jim Redshaw 30 pts
Date: Thursday 17th September 2020
Venue: Caloundra Golf Course
Game: 4BBB Stableford
Winners: Merv Hanes & Gordon Meaney 45 pts on C/B
1st Runners Up: Mick Harvey & Bruce Rogers 45 pts
2nd Runner Up: Len Fox, John Hay & Jim Redshaw 43 pts
Pin Shot Merv Hanes & Gordon Meaney
Approach Shot: Leo Slager & Col Baldwin
Our next game will be held on Wednesday 23rd September 2020 at the Bargara Golf Course playing a Single Stableford hitting off at 8 am. The game for the following Wednesday 30th September 2020 will be held on the Isis Golf Course playing a Single Stableford for the Bundaberg Services Club Voucher with a 8.30 am hit off.
CORAL SEA GOLF CLUB
Results for Wednesday 16th of September.
25 Members played Single Stroke and the 4thRound of Matchplay at Bundaberg Golf Course.
Winner was Neil Robinson with 66 Nett ocb from
1st Runner-up : Tim Marrinan with 66 Nett.
2nd Runner-up : Bevan Tanner with 67 Nett.
3rd Runner-up : Jill Marrinan with 70 Nett.
4th Runner-up: Kevin Christensen with 70 Nett.
Nearest the Pins:
Hole No. 4:- Dawn Boyce.
Hole No. 8:- Rod MacInnes.
Hole No. 14:- Kev Christensen.
Hole No. 17:- No one.
Approach:- Byron Myer - In the hole.
Players in the Final Round of Matchplay for the Eric Mitchell Trophy are Cheryl Hay and Valmai Mitchell.
This week the 23rd, the Club will be playing a Single Stableford at Bargara Golf Course.
Tee off time is FROM 7:30am.
Coral Sea Golf Club is a mixed social group and invites all players whether new, returning, or looking for a less competitive game, to join us. No AGU required. Visitors are most welcome. Please contact the Club Captain: Kevin Christensen on 0402 548 178 for more information.
ISIS GOLF CLUB
Competitions coming up:
Tuesday, September 22nd , Vets' Single Stableford, Hit Off 12:00 noon
Thursday, September 24th, Ladies' Single Stableford, Hit Off 8:30 a.m.
Saturday, September 26th, Single Stroke, Hit Off 12:30 p.m.
Weekly competition results
Tuesday, September 15th , Vets' Single Stroke
Division 1
Winner Kel Brodbeck 71 nett
Runner Up Phil Luckett 73 nett C/B
Third Norm Plath 73 nett C/B
Fourth Helen Ricciardi 73 nett
Division 2
Winner Chris Fitzsimons 68 nett
Runner Up Ken Albion 71 nett
Third Vicki Wyeth 72 nett C/B
Fourth Chris Simpson 72 nett
Chook Run Winners
1. Ken Albion 28 nett
2. Norm Plath 29 nett
3. Helen Ricciardi 32 nett
4. Coralie Volgyesi 33 nett
Thursday, September 17th, Ladies' Single Stableford
Winner Sandy Kirk 32 points C/B
Runner Up Cathy Allen 32 points
Third Pat Sheppard 31 points
Fourth Joan Wright 30 points
Saturday, September 19th
Two Person Ambrose
Winners Graeme & Mitchell Anderson 63.25 nett C/B
Runners Up Chris Wilcox/Laszlo Volgyesi 63.25 nett
Third Patrick Kennedy/Ray Walker 65 nett C/B
Fourth Phil Luckett/ Kieth Rule 65 nett
Fifth Bill Herring/Craig Reynolds 66.25 nett
BUNDABERG GOLF CLUB
Men
Saturday September 19 bogey, our trophies were generously sponsored by Local Solar Solutions, Colin Hill, much appreciated by all players. A grade winner Nick Hart +4 countback from runner-up Thomas Hall +4. B grade Graham Hunt +5 runner-up Troy Barbagallo +3 c/back. Consolations: G Ridge, R Zielke +3; S Aslett, R Maudsley, P O'Neill, L O'Shanesy +2; C Rowe, Z Bainbridge, C Gibbons, D Turner, D Blundell, CJ Mutatiri, D Wieden, W Pole, W Dick +1; W Olsen, S Hartley, T Marrinan, P Schoch, R Stephens, D Dooley, G MacDonald, R Morgan square; T Mooney, I Hazel, J McEwan, W Chalmers, B Ives, I Webb, K Stoddart, H O'Malley, T Walker, R Cooke, T Futcher -1; A Portelli, D Anderson, J Menyweather, J Wooldridge, M Doolan, R Burton, C Tanzer -2. Club approach 7th J Muller 13.20 and 18th G Loveday 1.39. Gardeners Golden Circle 4th hole nearest the pin M Doolan 1.67. Eagle T Hall 9th. Pro's pinshots, 2nd A Betts 2.79, M Goodwin, K Burton, K Pankhurst, T Hall, K Moore, W Chalmers, M Newman, R Ezzy 4.79. 4th M Doolan 1.67, C Rowe, J Redshaw, W Olsen, W Peake, K Turner, B Dummer, M Newman 15.10; 8th E Albances 2.20, C Rowe, J McEwan, G Lituri, H O'Malley, P Giles, M Atherton, K Thompson, A Chalmers 8.30 ; 14th N Hart 1.66, D Blundell, P Hutchieson, C Nicholas, M Doolan, M Betts, G Holloway, T Walker, M Hemsley, Alan Rayner 8.65.
Competitions this week-end: Saturday September 26 four-ball aggregate stableford draw for partners very generously sponsored by Scott Bretag, Pulse Electrical. Sunday September 27 Open Stableford Medley.
Sporters
Thursday sporters stableford winner Raymond Hatt 39 c/back from runner-up Kerry Hurley 39. Consolations, M Doolan 38; I Webb, D Obst 37; D Doukari, R Maudsley, P Hutchieson, A Beggs, D Cartwright, R Paul 35; M Perks, M Johnson, K Jones, M Haster 34; B Foster, P Giles, B Ives, Bryce McKinnon, K Fourro 33; P Ryan 32. Pinshots, 2nd M Young 3.85, P Hutchieson 5.81; 4th A Beggs 0.48, D Cartwright 2.52; 8th D Doukari 1.21, K Pankhurst, P Hutchieson 4.50; 14th M Johnson 4.53, P Hutchieson 6.90.
Thursday September 24 stableford.
Veterans
Tuesday September 15 stableford (17 holes owing to reno's on hole 8) trophies on the day donated by Cathy and Bill Pole, much appreciated. Men's winner Ken Willmett 38 c/back points and Ladies Jill Marrinan 33. Men's consolations R Maudsley 38; G Loveday 34; K Spencer, B Mackinnon 33; C Tanzer, A Dwyer (V) 32; P Menzies, C Pole, G MacDonald, P Hughes, D Shaw (V), T Marrinan 31; R Eldridge (V), K Christensen 30. Ladies run-down D Rowley 33; C Wright, A Chalmers 32; P Teiniker 31; V Nixon, C Nicholas, C Harrison, M Newman, M Magnusson 30; Men's pinshots, 4th G McCracken 2.40, R Maudsley 6.20. 14th R Maudsley 2.89, D Hingston 3.70; 17th approach K Brown (V) 0.81, R Price, T Marrinan, P Busch, L Killer, G Loveday, D Hingston, K Thompson, A Gray, K Spencer, D Jackson 5.90. Ladies Approach 4th L Loveday 0.17, M Magnusson, D Rowley, C Harrison, S Brandon, M Price, K Tischler, C Nicholas 1.20; 17th J Marrinan 1.32, A Chalmers 2.46.
Tuesday September 22 is a stroke, monthly medals.
Women
Saturday September 19 the ladies bisque bogey competition was very generously sponsored by Colin Hill Local Solar Solutions, many thanks Colin. Division 1 Averil Chalmers +8 runner-up Jill Marrinan square. Division 2 Maryann Price +11 runner-up Jean Davis +10. Consolations; J Sharp +6; K Tischler, C Wooldridge, C Harrison, V Nixon +5; V Earney, C Nicholas +4; M Mobbs, L Finsen +3. Club approach 14th, division 1 J Marrinan and division 2 C Nicholas 1.01 ; approach 17th A Chalmers 0.001, M Mobbs 0.18.
Competitions this week-end: Saturday September 26 sponsored by Scott Bretag Pulse Electrical, much appreciated, the competition is a four-ball aggregate stableford, draw for partners, Sunday September 27 Open Stableford Medley.
GIN GIN GOLF CLUB
Veterans
18 Hole Stroke event played on Tuesday 15th September, 2020
Winner: Gary Kraatz 66
Rundown Wayne Digby 67, Len Josey 68
Other Scores: Bob Ross 72, Bob Materna, Paul Shyhun 75, Wally Chillcott, Scot Lucas 76, Adrian Porter 79, John Norris, Joe Gough 80, Dave Mckay 86
Pin shot 7and 16: Bob Materna
Approach Shot 3 and 12: Joe Gough
Approach Shot 2 and 11: Gary Kraatz
Approach Shot 4 and 14: Bob Ross
Approach Shot 8 and 17: Wayne Digby
Long Putt: Joe Gough
Members
Results from 18 Hole 2 Person Ambrose for Ross McCarthy Memorial Day on Saturday 19th September, 2020
Winners: Paul Stehbens and Paul Craven 63.75
Rum down Jason Shield and Peter Jenkins 64.25
Other Scores; Jesse Findlay and Scott cooper 65.5, Scott Warren and Ron Larsen, Len Shield and Peter Green 66, 66.25, Joe Gough and Gary Kraatz 66.75, Bob Materna and David Doyle 67, Wayne Digby and Gary Kraatz, 68.25, Geoff Brandon an David Travis 68.75, Scott Lucas and Brian Stevens 69.25, Drew Kitt and Wayne Scott , Rick Stehbens and Bruce Walker, Alan Porter and Paul Shyhun 70.5, Ivan Keune and David Williamson 78.25
Pin Shot 7 and 16: David Travis 1.6
Pin Shot 8 and 17: Paul Craven 2.00
Long Putt: David Doyle
Up coming events:
Saturday 26th September, 2020 Stableford
Friday 9th October, 2020 - 19th Hole BBQ Night $20 - Bookings required
MT PERRY MENS AND LADIES OPEN DAY AND WIDE BAY SAND GREEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
18 Hole Stroke event played on Sunday 20th September, 2020
Sand Green Champions
A Grade Scott Warren 69
B Grade Graham Cowen 79
C Grade Bob Materna 94 c/b
Ladies: Jill Marinan 79
18 Hole Gross event
A Grade Scott Warren 69
B Grade Graham Cowen 79
C Grade Bob Materna 94 c/b
Ladies: Jill Marrinan 79
18 Hole nett event
A Grade Tim Marrinan 71
B Grade Peter McGrath 74
C Grade Michael Bennett 74
Ladies Leesa Ison 79 c/b
18 Hole nett Runner Up event
A Grade Jason Shield 73
B Grade Geoff Brandon 75
C Grade Paul Shyhun 78
Ladies Marie Murray 79
9 Hole nett event
A Grade Chris Murray 35.5
B Grade Wally Benham 37
C Grade Bob Murray 38
Ladies Gayle Bennett 39
Mens Approach: David Travis, Ladies Approach: Leslie Irvine
Pin Shot 9 and 18 Chris Murray 2.42
Captains Pin Shot: Men David Travis, Ladies Marie Murray
Black Stump accurate Drive: Men Peter McGrath, Ladies Jill Marrinan
Other Nett Results: G Cowen 68, T Marrinan 71, J Shield 73, P McGrath, M Bennett 74, Geoff Brandon, Chris Murray 75, Shane Tylor, John Knight 76, Thomas Hall, David Travis, Russell Rose, Joe Gough, Bob Materna 77, Scott Warren, Alan Porter, Paul Shyhun, Jill Marrinan 78, K Lillia, B Campbell, Marie Murray, Leesa Ison 79, Bob Murray 80, Peter Jenkins, George Augenstein, G Bennett, K Nowland 81, H Smith, W Benham 83, J Seely 84, G Carlyon 85, D Doyle, L Irvine 90