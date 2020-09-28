The latest golf results from around the Bundaberg region

BUNDABERG GOLF CLUB

Men

Sunday September 20 open stableford medley won by Wayne Tapper 41 points runner-up Stephen Buxton 39 ocb. Consolations, D Widdows 39; K Spencer 38; W Scott 36.

Saturday September 26 sponsored generously by Pulse Electrical, Scott Bretag, the competition on the day aggregate stableford draw for partners, won by Shane Olive David Obst 77 points runners-up Fred Lowe Gary Winterburn 75. Consolations; D Cartwright R Grills 73; T Olsen G Holloway 72; W Tapper W Chalmers 71; H O'Malley S Buxton 70; Alan Rayner G Ridge, N Weston W Pole 69; K Christensen K Willmett, M Atherton M Dye 68; A Bond L O'Shanesy 67; P Hutchings W Stewart, J Rach I Hazel, D Williamson T Futcher, D Blundell R Macinnes, B Harvey P Batt 66; R Stephens P Casey, K Herrmann K Jones, M Perks D Hingston, I Keune G Wilmott, A Beggs T Hall 65 ocb. Club approach 6th J Muller 6.26 and 12th W Olsen 1.85. Gardeners Golden Circle 4th hole nearest the pin R Burton 2.56. Pro's pinshots, 2nd D Challen 1.80, D Cartwright, W Chalmers, R Grills, W Dye, D Lester, P Hutchieson, D Fleming, D Obst 8.71. 4th R Burton 2.56, S Sergiacomi, T Futcher, D Petersen, R Macinnes, W Peake, S Grills, C Herrmann, G Jenkin 5.72. 8th D Cartwright 3.01, A Beggs, M Lowe, M Newman, L O'Shanesy, G Winterburn, G Wilmott, P Batt, K Ackerman 8.50. 14th D Black 2.90, M Betts, J Redshaw, C Hill, D Obst, W Peake, Alan Rayner, J Wilson, G Ridge 15.50.

Competitions this week-end, Saturday October 3 a stableford generously sponsored by Regalline Cabinets and Joinery, Rob Asnicar. Sunday October 4 Carinbundi Golf Day, 4 person ambrose, for more information contact the Pro. Shop on 4151 6706. Monday October 5 Queen's Birthday Holiday Open Stableford Medley.

Sporters

Thursday September 24 stableford won by Brian McDonell 41 points from runner-up Matt Doolan 38. Consolations C Lutz, W Stewart, K Thompson 37; R Ephraims 36; W Peake 35; D Robertson, M Hess, T Richardson, F Donnelly, M Haster 34; D Obst, B Cunnngham C Hanrahan, R Shield, K Jones, M Perks, L DeGeorge 33; P Easton, L Fox, C Gibbons 32, B Ives, E Richardson, I Webb, G Hay 31. Pinshots, 2nd M Haster 1.66, P Batt 7.49; 4th P Batt 2.24, K Thompson 19.10; 8th M Haster 2.37, S Hartley 2.55; 14th M Haster 2.40, R Paul 2.75.

Thursday October 1 stableford.

Veterans

Tuesday September 22 Monthly Medals, Men Russell Ezzy 71 ocb and Ladies Di Rowley 72 ocb. Men's consolations, R Hatt 71; P Hughes, W Dye, K Jones, A Gray 72; T Marrinan, K Christensen, K Kirkwood (V) 74; B Stewart, P Ryan, E Martin 75; L Killer, P Easton, D Hingston 76. Ladies Consolations, H Hannah, J Wilson 72; K Tischler, J Marrinan, A Chalmers, M Newman 73. Men's Pinshot 14th D Hingston 5.18. Men's approach 17th L Killer 0.21, N Dowling, T Marrinan, R Maudsley, B Mackinnon, A Todd, B Stewart, G Loveday, D Jackson, R Price 3.38. Ladies approaches, 4th C Nicholas 0.13, S Brandon, L Finsen, J Wilson, M Newman 2.44; 8th A Chalmers 0.47, M Newman 0.98 and the 17th A Chalmers 0.15, K Thompson 0.81.

Tuesday September 29 stableford for trophies donated by Kay Tischler.

Women

The Ladies competition on Saturday September 26 an aggregate stableford draw for partners trophies on the day sponsored by Pulse Electrical, Scott Bretag, many thanks Scott. Winners Penny Teiniker Delmay Searle 79 runners-up Cathy Harrison Linda Phillips 69 ocb. Consolations B Dummer D Fleming 69; M Magnusson V Mitchell 68; D Rowley M Shailer 71; V Earney M Newman 60. Club approach 14th hole division 1 A Chalmers 0.93 and division 2 P Teiniker 0.23 approach 17th D Fleming 2.04, C Nicholas 2.54.

Competition on Saturday October 3 stableford sponsored by Regalline Cabinets and Joinery, Rob Asnicar, in conjunction the final round of Vice-Captain Kath Scotney trophy. Sunday October 4 Carinbundi Golf Day, 4 person ambrose, for more information contact the Pro. Shop on 4151 6706. Monday October 5 Queen's Birthday Holiday Open Stableford Medley.

BUNDABERG EX ADF AND ASSOCIATES SOCIAL GOLF CLUBS

Date: Wednesday 23rd Sep 2020

Venue: Bargara Golf Course

Game: Single Stableford

Winner of today's comp: Paul Casey 45 pts

1st Runner Up: Bevan Vowles 44 pts

2nd Runner Up: Paul Hutchings 42 pts

Pin Shot: No 3 Paul Casey

Approach Shot: No 13 Bevan Vowles

Congratulations to our winner and runners up. Our next game will be played at the Isis Golf Course next Wednesday the 30th Sep 2020 hit off at 8.30 am playing a Single Stableford for our September Bundaberg Services Club Voucher. Hope we have a good turn out at Isis. The Gympie, Tin Can Bay & Maryborough is being organized for Wed 25th to Friday 27th Nov 2020 and Col Baldwin needs to know ASAP the names of those going so he can book Accommodation and the Golf Courses and get prices for you to go on this trip. (6 put their names down at today's game). In March we had a figure of $230 each so we are hoping prices haven't risen much in the past 6 months.

CORAL SEA GOLF CLUB

Results: for Wednesday 23rd September 2020.

18 Members played a Single Stableford event at Bargara Golf Course.

The Winner was : Bev Stone with 39 points.

1st Runner-up : Allan Gray with 37 points.

2nd Runner-up : Nev Brauer with 35 points.

3rd Runner-up : Byron Myer with 35 points.

4th Runners-up : Kevin Christensen with 33 points.

Nearest the Pins:-

Hole No. 3: N/A

Hole No. 5: N/A

Hole No. 13 Approach: Byron Myer;

Hole No. 14: Box Missing.

This week, on the 30th September, the Club will be playing a Single Stableford at Maryborough Golf Course. AGU holders should provide their numbers if they wish to be included in the Maryborough's concurrent competition.

Players please register by 8:00AM for an 8:30AM Tee Off.

Coral Sea Golf Club is a mixed social group and invites all players whether new, returning, or looking for a less competitive game, to join us. No AGU required. Visitors are most welcome. Please contact the Club Captain: Kevin Christensen on 0402 548 178 for more information.

GIN GIN GOLF CLUB

Veterans

18 Hole Stroke event played on Tuesday 22nd September, 2020

Winner: Len Josey 69

Rundown Adrian Porter 71, Bob Materna 72

Other Scores: Dave McKay 72, Wally Chillcott, Len Shields 74, Bruce McCormack 75, John Morris, Wayne Digby 81, Scott Lucas 83, Joe Gough 86, Gary Kraatz 88

Pin shot 7and 16: Bruce McCormack

Approach Shot 3 and 12: Bob Materna

Approach Shot 2 and 11: Gary Kraatz

Approach Shot 4 and 13: Scott Lucas

Long Putt: Wayne Digby

Members

Results from 18 Hole 4BBB Stableford on Saturday 26th September, 2020

Winners: Geoff Brandon and Drew Kitt 45

Other Scores; David Travis and Scott Cooper 42, Rick Stehbens and Peter Jenkins 41, Paul Shyhun and Joe Gough, Bob Materna and David Travis 38, David Doyle and Jason Shield 34

Pin Shot 7 and 16: Rick Stehbens 0.90 (Silver Circle)

Pin Shot 8 and 17: Nil

Long Putt: David Travis

Up coming events:

Saturday 3rd October, 2020 Treasurers Day, Stableford

Friday 9th October, 2020 - 19th Hole BBQ Night $20 - Bookings required

Saturday 10th October, 2020 - Meeting 10.00 a.m.

Saturday 10th October, 2020 - Stroke for Monthly Medal and Guzzlers Mug

Saturday 17th October, 2020 - Pink Day - 3 Person Ambrose (1 non golfer)

ISIS GOLF CLUB

Competitions coming up:

Tuesday, September 29th, Vets' 4BBB Stableford Mystery Partner, 12 noon

Thursday, October 1st, Ladies' Single Stroke, Hit Off 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, October 3rd, Single Stroke, Hit Off 12:30 p.m.

Weekly competition results

Tuesday, September 22nd, Vets' Single Stableford

Division 1

Winner Kel Brodbeck 36 points C/B

Runner Up Glen Bryce 36 points

Third Chris Simpson 35 points

Fourth Craig Reynolds 33 points

Division 2

Winner Merryn Henke 40 points

Runner Up Barry Steinke 34 points C/B

Third Rae McCliskie 34 points

Fourth Chris Fitzsimons 32 points

Approach Shots

1&10 Men's Div.1 Mark Williams in the hole

Men's Div.2 Barry Steinke 3.24m

Ladies Chris Simpson 1.4m

4&13 Men's Div.1 Ray Walker 0.67m

Men's Div.2 Harry Zawacki 1.25m

Ladies Rae McCliskie 0.88m

Chook Run Winners

1. Michael Stanton 29 nett

2. Rae McCliskie 30 nett

3. Nigel Radin 31 nett

4. Kel Brodbeck 32 nett

Thursday, September 24th, Ladies' Single Stableford

Winner Vicki Wyeth 30 points C/B

Runner Up Joan Wright 30 points

Approaches

1&10 Chris Simpson 5.55m

4&13 Rose Cochrane 0.33m

Saturday, September 26th, Single Stableford

Single Division

Winner Bill Blackburn 37 points

Runner Up Bill Herring 36 points

Third Mark Williams 34 points

Fourth Phil Luckett 33 points

Fifth Michael Stanton 32 points C/B

Sixth Chris Simpson 32 points

Pinshots/Approaches

1&10 Men's A Pinshot Phil Luckett 5.,92m

Men's B Approach Bill Blackburn 1.49m

Ladies' Approach Coralie Volgyesi in the hole

4&13 Men's A Pinshot Jeff Freeman 1.55m

Men's B Approach Ivan Philpott 0.94m

Ladies' Approach Rae McCliskie 1.1m

RAILWAY SOCIAL GOLF CLUB

Results for Sunday 20/9/20

Played at - Bundaberg

Event - Stableford

Winners - W Tapper 42

Runner-up - D Widdows 41

Front 9 - S Buxton 23

Back 9 - W Murphy 23

Putts -

Pin Shots -2nd T Richardson, 4th C Hunt, 8th S Enever, 14th D Robertson

Pin Shots O/25 -2nd Bare, 4th Bare, 8th P McSween, 14th T Barbagallo

Approach Shots - 9th W Scott, 13th K Spencer, 18th C Clarke

Approach Shots O/25 - W Murphy

Money Hole 4th - C Hunt

Next week: Stroke Monthly Medal @ Bundaberg and Meeting after Golf at East Bundaberg Sports Club 1pm start

Also all money now due for trip away all money to be paid to Joey by Sunday 27th September