The latest golf results from around the Bundaberg region
BUNDABERG GOLF CLUB
Men
Sunday September 20 open stableford medley won by Wayne Tapper 41 points runner-up Stephen Buxton 39 ocb. Consolations, D Widdows 39; K Spencer 38; W Scott 36.
Saturday September 26 sponsored generously by Pulse Electrical, Scott Bretag, the competition on the day aggregate stableford draw for partners, won by Shane Olive David Obst 77 points runners-up Fred Lowe Gary Winterburn 75. Consolations; D Cartwright R Grills 73; T Olsen G Holloway 72; W Tapper W Chalmers 71; H O'Malley S Buxton 70; Alan Rayner G Ridge, N Weston W Pole 69; K Christensen K Willmett, M Atherton M Dye 68; A Bond L O'Shanesy 67; P Hutchings W Stewart, J Rach I Hazel, D Williamson T Futcher, D Blundell R Macinnes, B Harvey P Batt 66; R Stephens P Casey, K Herrmann K Jones, M Perks D Hingston, I Keune G Wilmott, A Beggs T Hall 65 ocb. Club approach 6th J Muller 6.26 and 12th W Olsen 1.85. Gardeners Golden Circle 4th hole nearest the pin R Burton 2.56. Pro's pinshots, 2nd D Challen 1.80, D Cartwright, W Chalmers, R Grills, W Dye, D Lester, P Hutchieson, D Fleming, D Obst 8.71. 4th R Burton 2.56, S Sergiacomi, T Futcher, D Petersen, R Macinnes, W Peake, S Grills, C Herrmann, G Jenkin 5.72. 8th D Cartwright 3.01, A Beggs, M Lowe, M Newman, L O'Shanesy, G Winterburn, G Wilmott, P Batt, K Ackerman 8.50. 14th D Black 2.90, M Betts, J Redshaw, C Hill, D Obst, W Peake, Alan Rayner, J Wilson, G Ridge 15.50.
Competitions this week-end, Saturday October 3 a stableford generously sponsored by Regalline Cabinets and Joinery, Rob Asnicar. Sunday October 4 Carinbundi Golf Day, 4 person ambrose, for more information contact the Pro. Shop on 4151 6706. Monday October 5 Queen's Birthday Holiday Open Stableford Medley.
Sporters
Thursday September 24 stableford won by Brian McDonell 41 points from runner-up Matt Doolan 38. Consolations C Lutz, W Stewart, K Thompson 37; R Ephraims 36; W Peake 35; D Robertson, M Hess, T Richardson, F Donnelly, M Haster 34; D Obst, B Cunnngham C Hanrahan, R Shield, K Jones, M Perks, L DeGeorge 33; P Easton, L Fox, C Gibbons 32, B Ives, E Richardson, I Webb, G Hay 31. Pinshots, 2nd M Haster 1.66, P Batt 7.49; 4th P Batt 2.24, K Thompson 19.10; 8th M Haster 2.37, S Hartley 2.55; 14th M Haster 2.40, R Paul 2.75.
Thursday October 1 stableford.
Veterans
Tuesday September 22 Monthly Medals, Men Russell Ezzy 71 ocb and Ladies Di Rowley 72 ocb. Men's consolations, R Hatt 71; P Hughes, W Dye, K Jones, A Gray 72; T Marrinan, K Christensen, K Kirkwood (V) 74; B Stewart, P Ryan, E Martin 75; L Killer, P Easton, D Hingston 76. Ladies Consolations, H Hannah, J Wilson 72; K Tischler, J Marrinan, A Chalmers, M Newman 73. Men's Pinshot 14th D Hingston 5.18. Men's approach 17th L Killer 0.21, N Dowling, T Marrinan, R Maudsley, B Mackinnon, A Todd, B Stewart, G Loveday, D Jackson, R Price 3.38. Ladies approaches, 4th C Nicholas 0.13, S Brandon, L Finsen, J Wilson, M Newman 2.44; 8th A Chalmers 0.47, M Newman 0.98 and the 17th A Chalmers 0.15, K Thompson 0.81.
Tuesday September 29 stableford for trophies donated by Kay Tischler.
Women
The Ladies competition on Saturday September 26 an aggregate stableford draw for partners trophies on the day sponsored by Pulse Electrical, Scott Bretag, many thanks Scott. Winners Penny Teiniker Delmay Searle 79 runners-up Cathy Harrison Linda Phillips 69 ocb. Consolations B Dummer D Fleming 69; M Magnusson V Mitchell 68; D Rowley M Shailer 71; V Earney M Newman 60. Club approach 14th hole division 1 A Chalmers 0.93 and division 2 P Teiniker 0.23 approach 17th D Fleming 2.04, C Nicholas 2.54.
Competition on Saturday October 3 stableford sponsored by Regalline Cabinets and Joinery, Rob Asnicar, in conjunction the final round of Vice-Captain Kath Scotney trophy. Sunday October 4 Carinbundi Golf Day, 4 person ambrose, for more information contact the Pro. Shop on 4151 6706. Monday October 5 Queen's Birthday Holiday Open Stableford Medley.
BUNDABERG EX ADF AND ASSOCIATES SOCIAL GOLF CLUBS
Date: Wednesday 23rd Sep 2020
Venue: Bargara Golf Course
Game: Single Stableford
Winner of today's comp: Paul Casey 45 pts
1st Runner Up: Bevan Vowles 44 pts
2nd Runner Up: Paul Hutchings 42 pts
Pin Shot: No 3 Paul Casey
Approach Shot: No 13 Bevan Vowles
Congratulations to our winner and runners up. Our next game will be played at the Isis Golf Course next Wednesday the 30th Sep 2020 hit off at 8.30 am playing a Single Stableford for our September Bundaberg Services Club Voucher. Hope we have a good turn out at Isis. The Gympie, Tin Can Bay & Maryborough is being organized for Wed 25th to Friday 27th Nov 2020 and Col Baldwin needs to know ASAP the names of those going so he can book Accommodation and the Golf Courses and get prices for you to go on this trip. (6 put their names down at today's game). In March we had a figure of $230 each so we are hoping prices haven't risen much in the past 6 months.
CORAL SEA GOLF CLUB
Results: for Wednesday 23rd September 2020.
18 Members played a Single Stableford event at Bargara Golf Course.
The Winner was : Bev Stone with 39 points.
1st Runner-up : Allan Gray with 37 points.
2nd Runner-up : Nev Brauer with 35 points.
3rd Runner-up : Byron Myer with 35 points.
4th Runners-up : Kevin Christensen with 33 points.
Nearest the Pins:-
Hole No. 3: N/A
Hole No. 5: N/A
Hole No. 13 Approach: Byron Myer;
Hole No. 14: Box Missing.
This week, on the 30th September, the Club will be playing a Single Stableford at Maryborough Golf Course. AGU holders should provide their numbers if they wish to be included in the Maryborough's concurrent competition.
Players please register by 8:00AM for an 8:30AM Tee Off.
Coral Sea Golf Club is a mixed social group and invites all players whether new, returning, or looking for a less competitive game, to join us. No AGU required. Visitors are most welcome. Please contact the Club Captain: Kevin Christensen on 0402 548 178 for more information.
GIN GIN GOLF CLUB
Veterans
18 Hole Stroke event played on Tuesday 22nd September, 2020
Winner: Len Josey 69
Rundown Adrian Porter 71, Bob Materna 72
Other Scores: Dave McKay 72, Wally Chillcott, Len Shields 74, Bruce McCormack 75, John Morris, Wayne Digby 81, Scott Lucas 83, Joe Gough 86, Gary Kraatz 88
Pin shot 7and 16: Bruce McCormack
Approach Shot 3 and 12: Bob Materna
Approach Shot 2 and 11: Gary Kraatz
Approach Shot 4 and 13: Scott Lucas
Long Putt: Wayne Digby
Members
Results from 18 Hole 4BBB Stableford on Saturday 26th September, 2020
Winners: Geoff Brandon and Drew Kitt 45
Other Scores; David Travis and Scott Cooper 42, Rick Stehbens and Peter Jenkins 41, Paul Shyhun and Joe Gough, Bob Materna and David Travis 38, David Doyle and Jason Shield 34
Pin Shot 7 and 16: Rick Stehbens 0.90 (Silver Circle)
Pin Shot 8 and 17: Nil
Long Putt: David Travis
Up coming events:
Saturday 3rd October, 2020 Treasurers Day, Stableford
Friday 9th October, 2020 - 19th Hole BBQ Night $20 - Bookings required
Saturday 10th October, 2020 - Meeting 10.00 a.m.
Saturday 10th October, 2020 - Stroke for Monthly Medal and Guzzlers Mug
Saturday 17th October, 2020 - Pink Day - 3 Person Ambrose (1 non golfer)
ISIS GOLF CLUB
Competitions coming up:
Tuesday, September 29th, Vets' 4BBB Stableford Mystery Partner, 12 noon
Thursday, October 1st, Ladies' Single Stroke, Hit Off 8:30 a.m.
Saturday, October 3rd, Single Stroke, Hit Off 12:30 p.m.
Weekly competition results
Tuesday, September 22nd, Vets' Single Stableford
Division 1
Winner Kel Brodbeck 36 points C/B
Runner Up Glen Bryce 36 points
Third Chris Simpson 35 points
Fourth Craig Reynolds 33 points
Division 2
Winner Merryn Henke 40 points
Runner Up Barry Steinke 34 points C/B
Third Rae McCliskie 34 points
Fourth Chris Fitzsimons 32 points
Approach Shots
1&10 Men's Div.1 Mark Williams in the hole
Men's Div.2 Barry Steinke 3.24m
Ladies Chris Simpson 1.4m
4&13 Men's Div.1 Ray Walker 0.67m
Men's Div.2 Harry Zawacki 1.25m
Ladies Rae McCliskie 0.88m
Chook Run Winners
1. Michael Stanton 29 nett
2. Rae McCliskie 30 nett
3. Nigel Radin 31 nett
4. Kel Brodbeck 32 nett
Thursday, September 24th, Ladies' Single Stableford
Winner Vicki Wyeth 30 points C/B
Runner Up Joan Wright 30 points
Approaches
1&10 Chris Simpson 5.55m
4&13 Rose Cochrane 0.33m
Saturday, September 26th, Single Stableford
Single Division
Winner Bill Blackburn 37 points
Runner Up Bill Herring 36 points
Third Mark Williams 34 points
Fourth Phil Luckett 33 points
Fifth Michael Stanton 32 points C/B
Sixth Chris Simpson 32 points
Pinshots/Approaches
1&10 Men's A Pinshot Phil Luckett 5.,92m
Men's B Approach Bill Blackburn 1.49m
Ladies' Approach Coralie Volgyesi in the hole
4&13 Men's A Pinshot Jeff Freeman 1.55m
Men's B Approach Ivan Philpott 0.94m
Ladies' Approach Rae McCliskie 1.1m
RAILWAY SOCIAL GOLF CLUB
Results for Sunday 20/9/20
Played at - Bundaberg
Event - Stableford
Winners - W Tapper 42
Runner-up - D Widdows 41
Front 9 - S Buxton 23
Back 9 - W Murphy 23
Putts -
Pin Shots -2nd T Richardson, 4th C Hunt, 8th S Enever, 14th D Robertson
Pin Shots O/25 -2nd Bare, 4th Bare, 8th P McSween, 14th T Barbagallo
Approach Shots - 9th W Scott, 13th K Spencer, 18th C Clarke
Approach Shots O/25 - W Murphy
Money Hole 4th - C Hunt
Next week: Stroke Monthly Medal @ Bundaberg and Meeting after Golf at East Bundaberg Sports Club 1pm start
Also all money now due for trip away all money to be paid to Joey by Sunday 27th September