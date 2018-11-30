MORNING ROUNDUP: Bushfires in the Gladstone region

THE LATEST FROM THE PREMIER

Winfield

The latest update from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service for Winfield is for residents to prepare to leave. The bushfire warning level remains at Watch and Act.

As of 9.35am, the fire is travelling in a southerly direction towards the Winfield community.

Firefighters have conducted overnight backburning, and will monitor it throughout the day.

Containment lines are also being strengthened.

The nearest evacuation centre is at QCWA Hall, 21 Main Street, Yandaran.

Captain Creek

The last update from QFES for Captain Creek, is from midnight last night, downgrading the advice from "Leave Now" to "Prepare to Leave". The bushfire warning level remains at Watch and Act.

As of midnight, the fire is travelling in a north-easterly direction towards Captain Creek.

It is expected to impact Murphy Road, west of Avocado Crescent. Crews have conducted backburning in the area between Avocado Road and Range Road.

Fire breaks have also been established on the southern side of Murphy Road.

Deepwater and Surrounds

The last update for the Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek residents is from 8pm last night.

QFES advises the extremely large and intense fire is moving in a southerly direction towards Coast Road.

Firefighters are conducting backburning operations near Rules Beach Road.

Mount Larcom

Mount Larcom residents were allowed back in to their properties at 8:30am yesterday.

According to Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett, the bushfire is now not threatening any properties. It is well contained in lines established on Gentle Annie Road. The fire size is 4,000 hectares.

Gladstone Regional Council have given the latest update, which can be viewed above.

AERIAL FOOTAGE

THE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have released the latest aerial vision of the Deepwater bushfires, showing the scale of the event.

QFES Deepwater Video 2:

WEATHER UPDATE

It will remain sunny throughout the weekend, with maximum temperatures at 33C.

On Monday, max temperatures will rise to 36C, however the Bureau is predicting possible late showers in the afternoon and evening, but only a 20% chance.

Tuesday and Wednesday have a higher chance of showers, and a chance of a thunderstorm. Showers are also on the forecast.

PHOTO GALLERY

Stunning images of what our firefighters have to go through to save properties at Deepwater.