The latest COVID-19 information for the Wide Bay

THERE were no new cases of coronavirus recorded in the Wide Bay today, leaving the region’s total at 20.

The last confirmed case in the region was recorded in Hervey Bay on the weekend.

13 additional cases were recorded across Queensland and contact tracing is underway.

Among the new cases is an infectious diseases nurse from the Princess Alexandra Hospital, who is now resting in isolation.

The nurse was working in the infectious diseases unit with COVID-19 patients before reported they were feeling unwell.

The Metro South Public Health unit has determined six other staff members who came in contact with the nurse will now isolate for the required fortnight.

Most of the newly confirmed cases remain in those who have travelled overseas recently, or have come in contact with a confirmed case who travelled overseas.

Queensland Health has paused, delayed or discontinued some projects to allow for staff to redeploy and assist the COVID-19 response.

Queensland Health director Dr John Wakefield said the global pandemic was being felt around the world on an unprecedented scale and was forcing health administrators to rethink the way the organisations were staffed and resourced.

“Maintaining the health and wellbeing of our workforce, including relieving the pressure of staff having to continue non-critical business as usual activities, is critical to the way we respond to this crisis,” Dr Wakefield said.

“A large part of our workforce is dedicated to the COVID-19 response and while planning is becoming more robust every day, more can be done.”

Some of the projects being changed to free up resources include Queensland Health’s climate change strategy, rapid results program, medicines and poisons framework and laboratory information system project, as well as limiting non-urgent elective surgery.

“More programs may need to be suspended as we scale up our efforts to fight the pandemic,” Dr Wakefield said.

“We need to make difficult decisions to ensure our workforce is kept safe and in the best position possible to help fellow Queenslanders.”

Health advice remained the same; respect social distancing and public gathering laws, wash your hands regularly and thoroughly and stay home if feeling sick.