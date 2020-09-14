The latest Bundaberg bowls results

Daphne McCracken and Julie McInally at the Burnett Bowls Club at the weekend. Photo: Geordi Offord.

BROTHERS BOWLS CLUB

Thursday Social 10th September - Winners - P Archer W Seawrigtht.

Sportspersons - A Payne C McArthur.

Sunday Social 13th September - Winners - L Young D Ing.

Sportspersons - J Dawes L Burrell-Jones N Hempseed.

Don't forget the Men's B Grade Singles are still open and close on the 26th September. Play starts on 3rd October.

Tuesday 15th - Meeting in Clover Room beginning 9-30 am. All members are welcome to attend.

Sponsored Day that afternoon.

The Champion of Club Champions Singles, Ladies Division, is being held at Brothers Club green on Wednesday 16th staring at 9-00 am. Come along and support the ladies and barrack for your Club's entrant.

Remember the Bowls notes on Coral Coast Radio 94.7 FM every Wednesday afternoon. Tune in and get your weekly fill of bowls news.

To play at Brothers Club, ring 1402 986 303 and leave your name. We will fit you in for a fun-filled game of bowls.

BURNETT BOWLS CLUB

Men

Tuesday 8th September Winner: O Newman, B Pownell Runner Up: N Hook, G Rosmalen Sportsman: K Bayntun, D Green.

Thursday Night 10th September Winner: Gary Nicko, Wayne Evans Runner Up: Annette, Yogi Sportsman: Janet, Hannah. "Pick the Joker Jackpot" was won.

Saturday 12th September Winner: K Sinclair, K Melham, R Swallow.

Pennants

Congratulations to our Division 3 Pennants team on winning the Final, defeating Easts 64 to 54. A fantastic effort by all players and a well-deserved win.

GAMES DIRECTOR

Competition Open Singles- Tuesday 15th September R Swallow v K Whalley Saturday 19th September B Pownell v G Rosmalen.

Events

Visitors most welcome on all playing days. Entry sheets are at the club or phone the club on 4151 4217. If you can't get through on the club number regarding bowls then phone 0401341378 or 0466539441.

Tuesday 15th September 1pm Social bowls Open Pairs Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12:45.

Wednesday 16th September 1pm 3 Bowl Pairs, 27 ends, $10 green fee. 50/50 Day-Prize money will be half of all green fees for the day. Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12.45pm.

Thursday Night 17th September 6:30pm Bowl under the lights and enjoy a fun filled night with a chance at "Pick the Joker Jackpot". Visitors and those who want to try bowls for the first time will be made very welcome. Names by 6pm, start at 6.30 pm.

Friday 18th September 1pm $200 Open Pairs plus Jackpot which is now $70. Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12.45pm.

Saturday 19th September 1pm Social bowls Open Pairs Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12:45.

Coming events

Tuesday 22nd September 1pm $300 Open Triples.

Sunday 18th October Seafood Day Triples, 9:30 am start, $10 green fees.

Club news

Dinner@theBurnett - Bistro nights are Wednesday 6-8pm, Thursday 5:30-8pm, Friday 6-8pm and Saturday 6-8pm.

Wednesday is Roast Night $15 per head.

Due to Covid restrictions bookings are essential ph. 41514217

Entertainment for Friday night 18th September is Billy Guy and 25th September is Sticky Rock. There will also be entertainment on Saturday night 19th September with Tahnee Rose performing.

BUNDABERG BOWLS CLUB

Tuesday 8th September: Mixed Triples $420.00 Day sponsored by Bundaberg Marineland

Samson Green:

Winners, G.Ferguson, V.Mallett, D.Rye. Sportspersons, S.Hucker, J.Reed,Horst,

Foundation Green:

Winners, J.Aulfrey, W.George, J.Frances. Runners Up, E.Angove, K.Evans, Gary. Sportspersons,D.Dolan, S.Ribbans, R.Ribbans

Thursday 10th September:

Samson Green:

Winners, G.Purches, R.Sydenham, R.Ribbans. Runners Up, K.Cook, P.Pitt. K.Cook. Sportspersons, B.Watt, M.Stumbles, B.Lowndes.

Foundation Green:

Winners, J.Nowell, J.Nowell, J.Bryant. Runners Up, J.Barrett, S.Sparke, C.Marcinkus. Sportspersons, A.Setter,G.Pearce, B.McCarthy,

Saturday 12th September

Winners: W.George, R.Sydenhams.

Pennant Competition Results: Congratulations to Finalist Pennant winning teams: Men Division 2 and Ladies Division 3.

Competition Call: Saturday 19th September, Nil.

Selectors

Tuesday 15th September: K.Itzstein, V. Schmidt. Thursday 17th September: C.Marcinkus, S.Sparke. Saturday 12th September: J. Clough.

Upcoming Events:

Tuesday 15th September: BOM Club Meeting 10am All welcome to attend. Social Bowls 1.00pm

Thursday 15th September 1.00pm Social Bowls

Saturday 19th September 1.00pm Social Bowls Members remember that Saturday is a Club Uniform Bowls Day.

Tuesday 22nd September 1.00pm Social Bowls

Thursday 24th September 1.00pm $420 Sponsored arv. Northside Produce.

Mixed Social Bowls on normal Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday starting at 1.00 p.m.

All Players need to have your names down on the Sheets a day prior to the Games to assist John with the organization.

Please remember Covid Safety Rules.

GIN GIN BOWLS CLUB

Saturday 12th Men's (B ) Singles T Flanders def W Morgan. R Jones def C Morey. Sunday 13th May - June - September Birthdays Sponsored By D Maughan, P Sellers, A Sinden, B Stevens, G Page, A Stevens, M Bust, D Stevens, C Morey & K Fritz. Winners J Leather & A Sinden. R/up P Stallan, T Munro & B Chapman. Encouragement. D Stevens, R Jones & L Morey.

Coming Events

Sat. 19th George Sellers Day 9.00 am Start Help required From 8.00 am. Sunday 20th Mixed Fours T Wewdel, P Stallan, R Wedel & G Stallan Vs J Cappetta, T Zimitat, R Jones & H Cappetta. R Manderson, G Finlay, C Manderson & D Stevens Vs A Stevens, A Porter, B Stevens & B Flanders. Sat 26th Rd 1 Mens Triples Sun 28th Final Mixed Fours.

MENS PENNANT UPDATE

The Pennant Finals were played under extreme conditions on Saturday. After the rain on Friday and Saturday morning, the skies cleared for the 1pm start. However the strong wind and gusting conditions made precise playing difficult.

At Burnett

Div1 ATW-d-Bargara 75-50 (3-0) winning on all 3 rinks. The match was level at the halfway mark and anyone's at three quarter time. ATW ran away with the final kicking away in the final stages.

Div2 Bundaberg-d-ATW 61-55 (1-2) with Tom Barns' big win being cancelled out with wins to Brian Mann and Billy Smith.

At Moore Park

Div3 Burnett-d-Easts 64-54 (1-2) with Kyle Franks carrying the side with a 20 shot win.

Div4 ATW-d-Bargara 48-43 (1-1) with Bargara leading the favourites toward the finish. ATW finished with a couple of big scores to take the title.

ATW now plays in the Zone Final at the Rockhampton Club at 1pm on Sunday 20th September against the morning winner between Central Queensland's Yeppoon and the Gladstone Club from Port Curtis. The Zone winner goes to the State Finals in Brisbane 7 and 8 November.



