The latest Bundaberg bowls results

BOWLS BURNETT MEN

Results

Tuesday 28th July No results available.

Thursday Night 30th July Winner: Janet, Hannah Runner Up: Walter, Rob Sportsman: The Helena Crew. "Pick the Joker Jackpot" was not won.

Friday 31st July Winner: W Watson, R Spencer Runner Up: R Harvey, P Farrell Sportsman: J Stewart, A Vinegrad.

Saturday 1st August Winner: A Wood, G McLennan Sportsman: G Hewitt, E Cross.

Pennants

Results for Saturday 1st August Round 1: Div 1 Burnett 2 rinks, 44 shots were defeated by Woodgate 1 rink 73 shots. Div 3 Burnett 2 rinks, 67 shots defeated Bargara 1 rink, 52 shots. Div 4 Burnett 0 rinks, 25 shots were defeated by ATW 2 rinks, 56 shots.

Saturday 8th August Round 2: Div 1 Burnett v Bargara at home, Div 3 Burnett v Isis away, Div 4 Burnett v Easts at home. Teams are on the noticeboard at the club. Club uniform must be worn by all players.

Please note that under the Conditions of Play for Pennants practice is allowed on any rink from 12 noon until 12:30pm, then at 12:40pm trial ends will be played and the match will begin at 1pm.

Events this week

Visitors most welcome on all playing days. Entry sheets are at the club or phone the club on 4151 4217. If you can't get through on the club number regarding bowls then phone 0401341378 or 0466539441.

Tuesday 4th August 1pm Social bowls Open Pairs Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12:45.

Thursday Night 6th August 6:30pm Bowl under the lights and enjoy a fun filled night with a chance at the "Pick the Joker Jackpot" which will be $940+ this week. Visitors and those who want to try bowls for the first time will be made very welcome. Names by 6pm, start at 6.30 pm.

Friday 7th August 1pm $200 Open Pairs plus Jackpot which is now $160. Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12.45pm please.

Saturday 8th August 1pm Social bowls Open Pairs Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12:45. Pennants Round 2.

Coming events

Sunday morning bowls - Due to QRI Bowls being postponed for the remainder of 2020, some bowlers wish to keep bowling on Sunday mornings. Play days will be as per QRI calendar with the following format. Names by 9am with a 9:30am start and 12 noon finish. $5 green fees, no smoko, no prize money. Games are self/table selected or arranged games and either pairs or triples. All bowlers welcome, mufti dress.

Club news

Dinner@theBurnett - Bistro nights are Wednesday 6-8pm, Thursday 5:30-8pm, Friday 6-8pm and Saturday 6-8pm.

Wednesday is Roast Night $15 per head.

Due to Covid restrictions bookings are essential ph. 41514217

Entertainment this Friday night is Peter Sajko.

BROTHERS BOWLS CLUB

Thursday 30th July - Day sponsored by Brothers Sports Club.

Winners - L Young A Payne L Farmer.

1st Runners-up - C McArthur T McCrystal D Ing.

2nd Runners-up - L Davis S Mason P Ey.

Sportspersons - M Higginbotham W Searle N Long.

Sunday Social 2nd August - Winners - A Payne T McCrystal.

Sportspersons - J Ing L Young J Field.

Pennants

Saturday - Round 1 -Brothers def Gin Gin 2 rinks to 1 with a margin of 12. It was an interesting day with the wind but a great day of friendship.

Club news

Next Saturday we are away at Across the Waves to try their upgraded greens. We expect another interesting day of bowls.

A reminder that the Bi-Annual Meeting is to be held in the Clover Room on the 18th August at

10-00 am. All Club members are invited to attend. This is your Club and this is where you can have your say so your attendance will be appreciated.

Don't forget to listen to Coral Coast Radio FM94.7 on Wednesday afternoon for your weekly fill of bowls news.

BUNDABERG BOWLS CLUB

Weeks results

Tuesday 28th July - Samson Green, Winners: K. Itzstein, B. Newton. Runners Up: M. Schluter, J. Schluter, V. Sauer. T. Sportsperson: D. Firth, M. Stumbles, L. Poulson. Foundation Green, Winners: M. Kernick, W. Horn, A. Powell. Runners Up: A. Holt, M. Troughton, J. Cough. Sportspersons: K. Almond, R. Sydenham, A. Almond.

Thursday 30th July Sponsored by Bundaberg Marineland. Sampson Green Winners: B. Watt, C. Watt, B. Dilg. Runners up: Sharon, S. Bianchi, J. Cannon. Second Runners Up: B. Hearn, J. Hearn, A. Powell. Sportspersons: Carolyn, M. Stumbles, L. Poulsen. Foundation Green: Winners, D. Francis, S. Sparke, C. Marcinkus. Runners Up, M. Foster, A. Holt, J. Clough. Second Runners Up, Grannie, A. Setter, D. McCarthy. Sportspersons: Gars, Chiler, D. Ivens.

Saturday 1 August, Mens Pennant Competition: Division 2: ATW def Bundaberg. Division 3: East def Bundaberg. Division 4: Woodgate def Bundaberg.

Competition Results 30th July Ladies: A Grade Singles - M. Nicol def S. Gastaldon. J. Wilkie def S. Warren.

Selectors: Tues 4 August, H. Schmidt, J.Clough,Thurs.6 August, M. Nicol, G. Mallett. Saturday 8 August, V. Schmidt.

Men's pennants

Sat 8th Aug. 1pm start: Div.2 Away v Woodgate. Div 3 Home v Bargara. Div 4 Home v ATW. Div 2 meet at our club by 11.15 for transport.

Competition Call

Ladies: Tues 4 August, 9.30 a.m. start. Ladies Champ Singles, K. Mitchell v M.Nicol. Marker, S. Sparke. J.Wilkie v C. Marcinkus. Marker D. Francis.

Upcoming events

Monday 3rd August, 2pm Beris Pershouse 90th Birthday afternoon tea, names on the board please.

Tuesday 4 August, Mixed Triples, Sponsored by Advance Foot Care. 12.30 p.m. start.

Saturday 8 August, Mens Pennants and Social Bowls.

Tuesday 11 August, Mixed Triples, Sponsored by Des Allen & Co. Funerals. 12.30 p.m. start.

Tuesday 18 August, BOM Meeting at 10.00 a.m. All members are welcome to attend.

Mixed Social Bowls on normal Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Names in by 12 noon. commencing at 12.30 p.m.

Please remember Social Distancing Rules and personal hygiene.

Call the Club on 41513183 or John on 0419 643 079