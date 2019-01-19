The Klinstroms want to win again

FATHER AND SON: Bargara father and son duo Ashley and Gary Klinstrom won the Burnett Cup in the men's competition for the first time last year and return to defend it this year.

GOLF: Bargara Golf Club's Gary and Ashley Klinstrom might have their hands already on the Burnett Cup, but that doesn't meant they don't want to win again.

The father-and-son duo start the defence of the title they won last year today when the first round is held at the Bundaberg Golf Club.

It is one of the oldest tournaments competed for in the sport in Wide Bay.

The Klinstroms have been chasing the title for more than a decade and won in dramatic fashion last year against Josh Turner and Wayne McNee.

The duo won on the 20th hole, second extra hole, after scores were level after the regulation 18 holes.

"We'd like to retain it,” Gary said before the start.

"Show it wasn't a fluke.

"(We're) going to take it as it comes, the way it goes is the way it goes.”

The Cup format is matchplay with teams given extra shots, or less shots, depending on the player's handicap in the team.

The system means anybody can win on any given day.

The Klinstroms this year, after winning last year, have lost a couple of added shots to their handicap.

But it doesn't worry the team.

"Ashley lost a couple (of shots), which is going to make it a bit harder,” Gary said.

"But it's no hassle at all, it's just the handicap system we are on.

"We've just got to perform.”

Gary said the focus would also be on never giving up.

The team looked down and out at times in 2018 but were able to turn it around and win.

"It's not over until the last ball is hit,” he said

"We were down, we were struggling but we came back and won.”

But there is one issue Gary hopes doesn't impact the team.

His back.

He had problems last year with it and is not sure how it will fare this year.

Gary said he will press on and see how it goes.

The reigning champions tee off at 8.29am this morning.