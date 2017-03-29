The key ingredients for culinary tourism

LOCAL DELIGHTS: Forum set to help the region grow as a culinary tourism destination.

SERVING up a wealth of knowledge and their own secret ingredients to successful culinary tourism opportunities, four guest speakers from across the country will help take the region's culinary tourism to the next level.

Hosted by Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism, a free forum next week will bring Kim Currie from Mudgee in New South Wales and Pip Forrester from McLaren Vale in South Australia to Bundaberg to share what's happening in two of Australia's premier food regions.

Also heading our way is Tourism and Events Queensland destination and experience development director David Morgans, who's responsible for guiding the corporation's experience development and marketing, destination management strategies and the development of key experience sectors.

Joining the line-up for the forum at CQUniversity on April 5 will be Jane Hodges, a journalist specialising in travel, food and lifestyle for more than 25 years.

She was on staff as a travel writer for Tourism and Events Queensland for almost 15 years and, during that time and since, has written and photographed for newspapers, magazines and online including the Courier-Mail, Get Up & Go Magazine and Vogue Entertaining and Travel.

BNBT general manager Katherine Reid said the forum was open to all.

"Everyone is welcome to attend but particularly anyone who is interested in the future of food tourism in our region,” she said.

For more information or to register visit http://bit.ly/2mlZrRj.

Guest speaker Pip Forrester: WITH almost 30 years experience in the area of regional food and food tourism, Pip Forrester was the owner and operator for 16 years of a multi-award winning regional restaurant, Salopian Inn.

Pip ForresterPhoto Contributed Contributed

She established the first residential cooking school in a winery in Australia, the Retreat at Chapel Hill Winery, and has been a leading advocate for regional food and food tourism on many levels.

Ms Forrester was the founder, and inaugural chair of the Fleurieu Peninsula Food Group, served on the Premier's Food Council as the representative of the state's food group network and on numerous boards and committees dealing with matters concerning regional food and food and wine tourism.

Currently Ms Forrester is the chair of the Fleurieu Peninsula Food Group, the Willunga Farmers Market and the City of Onkaparinga Economic Development Forum and continues to advocate for food tourism and its role in the sustainability of communities, particularly regional ones.

Guest speaker Kim Currie: The owner and chef of the Zin House, a restaurant specialising in produce from the 400ha organic and biodynamic Tinja farm, for 35 years Kim Currie's focus has been to showcase regions and their producers.

Kim CurriePhoto Contributed Contributed

Previously employed as Central NSW's food and wine development officer, Ms Currie helped establish farmer's markets in Cowra, Orange, Bathurst and Mudgee.

In 2006 Ms Currie became executive officer of Brand Orange, implementing the Taste Orange project and working with that community to build its reputation as a wine and food destination.

Following a move to Mudgee in 2012 she worked with partner David Lowe to create the food and events arm of Lowe Wines.

Ms Currie also became a councillor with the NSW Royal Agricultural Society and chaired the Sydney Royal Fine Food competitions for five years before retiring the position to concentrate on the Zin House, which consequently received a Sydney Morning Herald Good Food Guide Chefs Hat in 2016 and again in 2017.