The Katter MP bringing the gun show to parliament

FIRST time Queensland MP Nick Dametto is already flexing political muscle in the state's parliament.

And he's got the gym selfies to prove it.

The new Katter's Australian Party MP has posted an array of selfies on Instagram from parliament house - including today's #elevatorselfie and an earlier pic posing near weights in the parliamentary gym.

"Parliament House gym looks a lot like a mine site gym but empty," he posted.

One commenter posted "#freethenipple", another noted the weights in the gym looked nearly unused.

Mr Dametto has not been shy of showing off on his public Instagram account with numerous shots showing him in various flexing poses.

In a later post Mr Dametto said he would continue to post the type of pictures he always had.

"I've decided to just post my usual day, somedays you will get me at work, some days out on the water or socialising with friends and family, ya might even get a gym shot or 2 thrown in the mix. I'm not going to change or try and be what people think I should be, this is the guy that people voted for and I now understand I just got to be me," he said.

