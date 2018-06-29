Menu
LOVING CARE: Sarah Lara holds Garry, a seven month old Swamp Wallaby
LOVING CARE: Sarah Lara holds Garry, a seven month old Swamp Wallaby
The joys of caring for a teething baby wallaby

29th Jun 2018

GARRY the baby swamp wallaby needs five feeds every day and now he's teething too.

But wildlife care Sarah Lara said she doesn't mind.

"Occasionally he'll give me a little nip," she said.

"I love looking after him and he thinks I'm his mum."

Seven-month-old Garry was orphaned when his mother was killed on the Tablelands Rd near Calliope.

"The first few weeks are really hard," Sarah said.

"Being hit by a car would be pretty traumatic but he's also a baby and he's lost his mum.

"It's important we help them get through that trauma."

Sarah said that only one in 10 wallaby babies survive to adulthood.

"It really is a miracle if they make it, especially if they are traumatised," she said.

"One day he could be perfectly OK and the next day he could drop, you have to be mentally prepared for that.

"You have to be able to detach yourself and love them as much as you can but I really hope he survives."

It will be about six months before Garry will be ready to return to the wild.

Sarah said she would recommend anyone wanting to help injured animals to get in touch with Gladstone Wildlife carers.

"I just wanted to take on a bit more and help out," she said.

"I haven't got kids yet but this is like a little test run I guess."

