Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics were called to two incidents across the Bundaberg region last night.
Paramedics were called to two incidents across the Bundaberg region last night.
News

The jobs that kept paramedics busy across Bundy last night

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
22nd Mar 2020 9:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS were called to two emergency incidents across the Bundaberg region last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews were first called to a vehicle and pedestrian incident at Kepnock just after 10pm.

Paramedics assessed one male patient in his 30s at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Milliken and Walker Sts.

He was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with unspecified injuries.

Ambulance crews were also called to a location along Lowmead Rd just after midnight.

A male patient was assessed for burns to his legs from a campfire and was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

bundaberg qas queensland ambulance service
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Barnes maintains he is innocent after tribunal findings

        premium_icon Barnes maintains he is innocent after tribunal findings

        News Councillor Greg Barnes maintains he is innocent of an OIA tribunal finsings that he engaged in misconduct.

        Bundy’s frontline boost with new police officers

        premium_icon Bundy’s frontline boost with new police officers

        News Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll has announced the graduations of new police...

        Paradise Dam inquiry hearings won’t be returning to Bundaberg

        premium_icon Paradise Dam inquiry hearings won’t be returning to...

        News THE Paradise Dam Commission of Inquiry hearing dates for Bundaberg have been moved...