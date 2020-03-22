The jobs that kept paramedics busy across Bundy last night

Paramedics were called to two incidents across the Bundaberg region last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews were first called to a vehicle and pedestrian incident at Kepnock just after 10pm.

Paramedics assessed one male patient in his 30s at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Milliken and Walker Sts.

He was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with unspecified injuries.

Ambulance crews were also called to a location along Lowmead Rd just after midnight.

A male patient was assessed for burns to his legs from a campfire and was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.