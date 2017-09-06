The internet can't stop praising this one part of our CBD

The Bundaberg CBD, looking out from the central toilet block.

THERE are plenty of things to love about Bundaberg's CBD, but online reviews prove that the basics really do count.

Trip Advisor reviews from the last few years praise the Bundaberg CBD's toilet block on Bourbong St.

"The public toilets in the middle of the street in the CBD were very clean and well maintained,” Ross H said.

"The CBD was similarly very clean.”

He gave the city four stars.

Ray K gave the toilets a similarly impressive review.

"Everything is a little old but clean and tidy, even the public toilets which some councils neglect,” he said.

Penelope M also praised the pristine loos.

