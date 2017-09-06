28°
News

The internet can't stop praising this one part of our CBD

The Bundaberg CBD, looking out from the central toilet block.
The Bundaberg CBD, looking out from the central toilet block. Mike Knott BUN221216CBD41
Crystal Jones
by

THERE are plenty of things to love about Bundaberg's CBD, but online reviews prove that the basics really do count.

Trip Advisor reviews from the last few years praise the Bundaberg CBD's toilet block on Bourbong St.

"The public toilets in the middle of the street in the CBD were very clean and well maintained,” Ross H said.

"The CBD was similarly very clean.”

He gave the city four stars.

Ray K gave the toilets a similarly impressive review.

"Everything is a little old but clean and tidy, even the public toilets which some councils neglect,” he said.

Penelope M also praised the pristine loos.

What's your favourite part of the CBD? Tell us in the comments below.

Bundaberg News Mail
Child found at scene of dangerous meth lab

Child found at scene of dangerous meth lab

A CHILD was found at the scene of a drug raid where the chemicals were so strong police had to leave the building.

Check your tickets Bundy, someone's won $30m on lotto

CHECK YOUR TICKETS: One lucky Queenslander has won $30 million!

Lotto winner yet to come forward

Plastic bag ban 'fantastic news for region'

IN THE BAG: Carmen McEneaney and her band of Boomerang Bag volunteers are already struggling to keep up with demand.

Cash-for-can scheme gives incentive to recycle

Why firies rushed to Hinkler Central today

Firies at Hinkler.

Shoppers not affected by incident

Local Partners