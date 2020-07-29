The inside word on where they’re biting this weekend

BUNDABERG OFFSHORE

Once again there might be some small windows of opportunity to get out and wet a line off Bundaberg this weekend.

The few boats that headed out last weekend, although it was a little rougher than the forecast, managed to land plenty of impressive reef fish, including coral trout, green job fish, red emperor, grass sweetlip and parrot.

Let’s hope the forecast comes good this weekend. As always, check the latest forecast prior to heading out.

BURNETT RIVER

The Burnett is still producing plenty of quality estuary fish with flathead, bream and grunter being the three most talked-about species.

The river mouth is fishing very well with plenty of winter whiting just offshore from the Burnett Heads Lighthouse.

Small school mackerel have been in good numbers all along the coastline, and some cracking bream over 40cm along the North Wall.

There is still a few blue salmon hanging around Rubyanna and the Fairymead Bend with 30gr Samaki Vibes the key to success on the salmon.

The Town Reach has seen a few three-tooth jew schooled up and they are awesome fish to catch on light gear.

Up towards Splitters Creek some nice flathead and summer whiting have fired up and should only improve this weekend with the full moon on Tuesday next week.

Tony Turner with the 12.5kg jobfish he caught recently. It measured 105cm and was caught 65kms off Bundaberg. Photo: Contributed

BAFFLE CREEK AND THE KOLAN RIVER

Baffle Creek and the Kolan River have also been firing with good reports of flathead, grunter, bream, whiting and queenfish being caught.

Using yabbies, beach worms and small prawns has been the most effective way to catch the bream, grunter and whiting.

Casting poppers and stick baits at the river mouths for queenfish and small GTs is always exciting.

ELLIOTT RIVER

With the full moon early next week, this weekend should be prime time to target some summer whiting with yabbies and beach worms in the shallows.

A few nice mangrove jack are just starting to fire up around Shark’s Nest and this will only improve over the next few months.

LAKE MONDURAN

As most keen barra fishermen know, three or four days before the full moon is the ideal time to target these awesome sports fish.

Even though the water temperatures are low, plenty of barra between 60cm and 95xcm have been willing to play the game.

Stand-out lures include the Lucky Craft Pointers and the new Samaki Redic range, which have both been kicking a few goals.

SNAPPER AND PEARL PERCH SEASONAL CLOSURE

The Queensland seasonal closure for snapper and pearl perch came into effect from 12.01am on the 15th July and will run until 11.59pm on 15th of August.

During this time the snapper and pearl perch will be “no-take” species to protect the fish during spawning and to help rebuild stocks.

More information can be found on the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries website here.

Dale Smith, Tackle World Bundaberg