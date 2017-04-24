The importance of remembering

LEST WE FORGET: Solomon Pratt and Lt Chris Moyle at the East State School Anzac Day ceremony, Solomon recieved a commerateive badge to remember his relatives who served.

THERE is 102 years of Anzac history at the East State School and it is honoured every year by the hundreds of students at their Anzac Day service.

This year was no different as the youngsters proudly gave tribute to those who fought and continued to fight for our country.

The special memorial service is conducted entirely by year six students in front of 600 students as well as a large crowd of parents, friends, relatives and veterans.

This year Australian Army Kiowa Helicopters were due to fly over and land in the oval to greet the students.

LEST WE FORGET: Emma-Leigh Jones at the East State School Anzac Day ceremony. Mike Knott BUN240417EAST5

But unfortunately due to "technical protocol” the helicopters were grounded at the air base in Brisbane.

East State School Anzac co-ordinator Paul McMillen has organised the special day for 22 years and said it was a shame the helicopters were not able to attend.

"We are still here to pay tribute and remember the Anzacs past and present,” he said.

LEST WE FORGET: Brian Trost at the East State School Anzac Day ceremony. Mike Knott BUN240417EAST7

The morning service was full of eager eyes of young students sitting quietly taking in words of importance from older children.

Bundaberg Naval Cadets, along with a group from the Bundaberg National Serviceman's Association and the Bundaberg Vietnam Veteran's Association were also in attendance.

As part of the service the winner of the school's 13th annual Anzac writing task was presented with a letter from an Australia Post worker who rode in on his postal bike.

SURPRISE DELIVERY: Jayden McIntyre accepts an envelope from the postie during the East State School Anzac Day ceremony. The envelope revealed the winner, Jordan Anderson, for the Writing Task for 2017. Mike Knott BUN240417EAST3

The task was set for senior students to write a letter as if they were a soldier writing home to loved-ones from the trenches in Gallipoli.

Mr McMillen said it was a pleasure to organise such a service year after year.

"It's important to have the students involved heavily in Anzac Day,” he said.

He hoped the helicopters would be able to make it to Bundaberg for the Civic Service in town on Anzac Day.