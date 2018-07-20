Brady Bunch ‘home’ up for sale

The famous Brady Bunch House is up for sale. Picture: Zillow

THE iconic Californian home used for exterior shots on ABC's The Brady Bunch is up for sale, Deadline Hollywood reports.

The beloved Florence Henderson sitcom aired from September 1969 to March 1974 and spawned TV spin-offs, reunion films and stage plays, theNew York Post reported.

The split-level home located in Studio City, the house is referred to as "the second most photographed house" in the US after The White House, according to listings, and has been priced at $US1.85 million ($2.5 million).

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom residence boasts 755 square meters on an approximately third-acre lot. It was purchased by its current owners in 1973 for $US61,000 ($83,000) the Los Angeles Times reported.

Though interior shots from The Brady Bunch were filmed in a studio, the house retains echoes of Bradys-esque '70s decor, including a MusiCall intercom, floral wallpaper, wood panelling and stone fireplace, CBS News reports.

A low brick wall was added to the home in the years following the series' debut, after tourists started going to the front door and looking around.

The property's listing agent, Ernie Carswell, told the Los Angeles Times that he expects to receive up to 500 calls a day from people wanting to see the home for personal entertainment reasons, as up to 50 Brady Bunch fans pass by the home on a daily basis to take pictures of its exterior.

If the house is sold to a developer, there is a chance it could be torn down, insiders say.

However, Mr Carswell said that the current owner's children, who are selling the house, are giving preference to those intending to preserve the iconic home as it is.

'We're not going to accept the first big offer from a developer who wants to tear it down,' Carswell said.

