Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mayoral candidate for 2020, Helen Blackburn.
Mayoral candidate for 2020, Helen Blackburn.
News

The ICEO is ruling on election promises

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
26th Feb 2020 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN investigation by the Independent Council Election Observor has deemed mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn’s no rate rise promise not to be misleading.

ICEO was alerted to Ms Blackburn’s no rate rise policy by current mayor and mayoral candidate Jack Dempsey.

The ICEO said the comments made by Ms Blackburn in a Facebook comment and video were not deceiving.

“The ICEO is also mindful that rates are always an important issue in any local government election.

“The ICEO does not find that Cr Blackburn was being deliberately misleading in making her statements in support of her candidature.

“However, in relation to the Toowoomba Regional Council reference, a deferment of rates is not a rate freeze.”

Ms Blackburn said she had not expected her policy to be evaluated by the body.

“I was certainly surprised that I would be referred to a third party to question my integrity because nothing that I have told the public is without integrity,” she said.

“I understand they are about truth in election campaigning and about accuracy and what is being said, but obviously they are an industry body and not a statutory authority so it doesn’t hold any weight.”

Mr Dempsey is currently a policy executive member for the Local Government Association of Queensland, which funds the ICEO.

When asked if there was a conflict Mr Dempsey said no and referred to the ICEO website which states, “while the ICEO is funded by the LGAQ it is operating independently from it”.

Mr Dempsey said he thought all of Ms Blackburn’s no rate rise claims should be checked by the independent observer.

“After seeing the other candidate’s Facebook comments claiming that Toowoomba Regional Council had a rate freeze, I called Mayor Paul Antonio and asked him if it’s true,” Mr Dempsey said.

“He said it’s not. “He categorically stated they’ve never had a zero rate rise and nor would they because they’d only be going backwards.”

As for the outcome Mr Dempsey said he welcomed the decision made by the ICEO.

“The ICEO is a new initiative in Queensland to have an independent fact checker and it’s a timely reminder for all candidates to be accurate in what they say,” he said.

buncouncil20 bundaberg mayoral race cr helen blackburn election promises iceo mayoral race mayor jack dempsey
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver hospitalised after Dallarnil crash

        premium_icon Driver hospitalised after Dallarnil crash

        News The driver has been admitted to Biggenden hospital following a crash in Dallarnil.

        Former Bundaberg woman charged over daycare death

        premium_icon Former Bundaberg woman charged over daycare death

        News Child had been forgotten for collection earlier, court told

        Irrigation takes heat out of dire forecast

        premium_icon Irrigation takes heat out of dire forecast

        News WHILE recent rainfall has helped take the heat off macadamia crops, it hasn’t...

        Cars targeted overnight by thieves

        premium_icon Cars targeted overnight by thieves

        Crime Crims targeting vehicles around the region