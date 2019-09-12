Menu
The Hyundai that wants to be a Porsche

by David McCowen
12th Sep 2019 9:07 AM

 

HYUNDAI has borrowed from the likes of Porsche and BMW, turning to carbon-fibre to improve the performance of its breakthrough i30 N hot hatch.

The brand unveiled its new i30 N Project C in Europe on Tuesday, pitching the lightweight, limited-edition hot hatch as an alternative to the likes of Renault's Megane Trophy R.

Hyundai's i30 N Project C features lightweight carbon-fibre components.
The new machine strips more than 50kg from the standard model with the use of lightweight bucket seats, plus carbon-fibre replacements for the bonnet, front splitter, rear diffuser and side sills.

Other motorsport-inspired touches include lightweight wheels and steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara. In response to criticism that the current i30 N's interior is a little bland, Hyundai added a splash of orange to the limited edition's seat belts, seats, stitching and steering wheel.

The car shares the 202kW engine and six-speed manual transmission with Australian models.

Hyundai's i30 N Project C adds a splash of colour to the cabin.
Unfortunately for local enthusiasts, the new car is exclusive to Europe.

But Hyundai Australia spokesman Guido Schenken says the manufacturer's local arm is lobbying to make a similar treatment available down under.

"i30 N Project C us only available in Europe, however we're keen to offer some of the light weight components as factory accessories in Australia," he said.

"Nothing is confirmed yet."

Hyundai recently updated the i30 N hatch with rolling changes including revised suspension settings borrowed from the i30 N Fastback.

car review cars hyundai i30n motoring porsche

