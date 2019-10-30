Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

The huge sum Olympics would earn for state

by Peter Gleeson
30th Oct 2019 5:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

QUEENSLAND would reap a $22 billion economic windfall from hosting the 2032 Olympics - and half of that would go to the regions.

The Courier-Mail understands the whopping economic benefit figure is contained in research being undertaken by the Queensland Government as it considers whether to proceed with the 2032 bid.

The same research indicated the Commonwealth Games was worth about $3 billion to the Gold Coast economy.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk expects Cabinet to make that decision within a month.

The research shows that Queenslanders are united in their support for the Olympic bid, but only if it can be proven to be cost-effective.

Under the International Olympic Committee's new candidature process, the bidding country will likely finish square or make a profit on future Olympic Games.

Queensland would be the recipient of a $US1.9 billion ($2.77 billion) IOC handout to help with a new stadium and athletes' village, and southeast Queensland already has 85 per cent of the venues required for an Olympics.

Ms Palaszczuk will tell business leaders today at a CEDA lunch that she believes a Queensland Olympic Games would be transformational.

She wants Queenslanders to provide feedback on whether the government should proceed with the bid.

 

An artist’s impression of how an Olympic stadium in Brisbane could look. Picture: Ubris
An artist’s impression of how an Olympic stadium in Brisbane could look. Picture: Ubris

 

"I think it will be a game-changer,'' she said.

"But I want to hear what Queenslanders think.

"It's important that we get Queenslanders on board and supportive.''

Ms Palaszczuk believes Brisbane is on the cusp of becoming a world-class city, with Queen's Wharf, a new airport runway, new entertainment centre and cruise ship terminal to be completed by 2023.

The $6 billion Cross River Rail project is also seen as a vital part of the Olympics infrastructure mix.

Under the IOC's new candidature model, Queensland would need to formally lodge a bid for the 2032 Games before Tokyo in July next year.

Ms Palaszczuk has commissioned a special taskforce to investigate the cost and economic benefits and disadvantages in pursuing an Olympics.

The Federal Government has contributed $10 million to help with the analysis.

The Council of Mayors (SEQ) has been working on a possible Olympics bid since 2015.

It believes a bid would fast-track much needed vital transport infrastructure, including a second M1 and fast train network between the Gold and Sunshine coasts and Brisbane.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks olympic games queensland seq 2032

Top Stories

    THC Global's wish for Christmas

    premium_icon THC Global's wish for Christmas

    News THC Global CEO Ken Charteris is optimistic they will get the last of the necessary licences and permits to get their medicinal cannabis product bottled.

    • 30th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    OPINION: Our teachers deserve better

    premium_icon OPINION: Our teachers deserve better

    Opinion ON MONDAY, a female teacher in townsville was stabbed by her student, an...

    • 30th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Deputy Premier promises better communication on Paradise

    premium_icon Deputy Premier promises better communication on Paradise

    News But Jackie Trad said she could not explain in detail what was wrong with the dam...

    • 30th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Farmers sense change as students devise technical advancements for agriculture

    premium_icon Farmers sense change as students devise technical advancements...

    Technology Students recently created digital technology projects, that allows them to explore...

    • 30th Oct 2019 5:00 AM