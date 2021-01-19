The Hinkler roads pegged for $3m safety project revealed

A number of roads across Hinkler will soon be safer with more than $3m committed to road safety upgrades throughout the electorate under the Road Safety Program.

The Australian Government has approved $225m for Queensland under tranche one of the $2b Road Safety Program, joining a further $64.6m to be provided by the Queensland Government.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the $3.18 million investment would make road conditions safer for motorists and provide more local jobs.

"Road accidents place a major burden on our region. It impacts on our emergency services, it impacts our daily travel, and most importantly, it has an incredible impact on friends and families," Mr Pitt said.

"Under the Road Safety Program there will be upgrades on Goodwood Road at the intersections of Leonardis Road, New Farm Road and Fieldings Road; Booral Road will have shoulder widening; pedestrian facilities at Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Road intersection will be improved; and lighting will be upgrade at a number of intersections along Maryborough-Hervey Bay Road.

"This funding is subject to "use it or lose it" provisions which means these projects will be delivered soon - if they aren't, these funds will be reallocated - the Federal Government means business."

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the additional works are required to begin and finish by June 30 2021, improving safety and supporting around 950 jobs in Queensland.

"This funding will deliver key lifesaving improvements such as shoulder sealing, rumble strips to alert drivers they are moving out of their lane, median treatments to prevent head-on collisions and barriers to prevent run-off-road crashes and protect against roadside hazards," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

"Of this $289.6m, $267.4m has been earmarked for regional Queensland demonstrating the substantial focus we are placing on our regional communities.

"Road safety is everyone's responsibility and the Australian Government is playing our part by investing heavily in road safety upgrades across Queensland.

"This is all about getting Queenslanders home sooner and safer whilst we also create more jobs during this difficult economic time."

Road Safety Program projects in Hinkler:

• Bundaberg - Bargara Road and Bunda Street intersection: Right turn upgrade

• Bundaberg - Port Road and Pyefinch Boulevard and Faldt Steet: Right turn upgrade

• Booral Road: Widen shoulders, hazard removal, and audio tactile line marking

• Maryborough - Hervey Bay Road (Boat Harbour Drive) / Denmans Camp Road intersection: Pedestrian improvements

• Isis Highway and Enterprise Street intersection: Upgrade intersection

• Maryborough - Hervey Bay Road: Intersection lighting upgrades at Churchill Mine Road, Prawle Road, Noble Road, Stockman Way, Chapel Road (Hibiscus Road and Janet Road are also getting lighting upgrades but are located in the Wide Bay electorate).

• Bundaberg - Goodwood Road: Right turn widening at Leonardis Road, New Farm Road and Fieldings Road

Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz said road safety was a key priority for the Australian Government and this investment in road upgrades would provide a boost to the economy while ensuring Australians can get home sooner and safer.

"Making our roads safer is a critical component of our work to reduce deaths and serious injuries on our roads and move towards achieving Vision Zero - or no deaths or serious injuries on our roads," Mr Buchholz said.

"Projects are already underway through the $500m Targeted Road Safety COVID-19 stimulus package and this additional funding complements that work, resulting in an even greater roll-out of improved infrastructure and roads right across the nation.

"Queensland unfortunately saw a 26 per cent increase in road deaths in 2020, despite the falls in traffic due to the pandemic.

"We know we must do better - and this funding is part of our Government's unwavering commitment to doing our bit to get all Queenslanders home sooner and safer."

The program will be delivered in three, six-month tranches.

In total, the Australian Government has approved up to $225 million and the Queensland Government a further $64.6 million to fund the statewide upgrades.

For more information on the Australian Government's road safety initiatives, visit www.officeofroadsafety.gov.au.

