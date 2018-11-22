Energy customers need to make a switch

Only one in four Australians have bothered to switch energy retailers at least once in the last two years. Picture: iStock

Aussies are the first to whinge when they get ripped off yet many simply do absolutely nothing.

There's no denying energy prices have soared for many households in recent years and if customers don't pay attention they will get stung.

But new Canstar Blue research found 59 per cent of energy customers surprisingly think they're on a winner and are actually getting a good deal.

Surely they can't be serious?

If customers don’t pay attention to their energy bills, they’ll be stung. Picture: iStock

This to me highlights that many people are simply living in la-la land.

We have had numerous inquiries into energy prices and it remains front and centre of the political arena.

For many households power bills have soared by hundreds of dollars a year but unfortunately many are too lazy or too time poor to bother switching.

The data also found only 1 in 4 households have switched electricity providers at least once in the last two years.

This is despite it being relatively easy to switch providers.

Often it just involves a quick search online to see what deals are available and a phone call to get your existing retailer to drop their rate or going to a rival and getting a better deal.

You could save hundreds of dollars a year if you ensure you have the best power deal. Picture: Getty Images

I recently switched energy providers and within months I got told my rates would be going up.

Now I have to go back to the drawing board to try and seek out a better deal.

While for some this simply takes up too much time, if it means saving hundreds of dollars a year surely it's worth it?

As for picking a retailer based on brand that worries me - about 19 per cent of people do this.

Just because customers know a name they sign up, seriously?

It's the same as the banks, many of us go with the big four because we know the brand and look how that has turned out.