The healing power of horse hugs

HORSES HELPING HUMANS: Nathalie Phillips and Alan Stevens from Horses in Lives at Bridges for a therapy session with clients.

HORSING around may be fun, but there are deeper benefits to equine therapy than many may realise.

Bridges Health and Community Care Mental Health Rehabilitation and Recovery Service program manager Garry Bannister found out just how impressive those benefits could be when an equine therapy day was held for people with mental health concerns.

HORSES HELPING HUMANS: Nathalie Phillips and Alan Stevens from Horses in Lives at Bridges for a therapy session with clients. Mike Knott BUN090617HORSES1

Mr Bannister said Bridges serves the community in a number of ways, including helping people with mental health concerns from anxiety to bullying and everything in between.

Today, about 25 people spent time interacting with horses from Bucca's Horses in Lives equine therapy service.

HORSES HELPING HUMANS: Nathalie Phillips and Alan Stevens from Horses in Lives at Bridges for a therapy session with clients. Mike Knott BUN090617HORSES2

"It's something that's been done for a long time. It's the first time we've done it and we've certainly got plans for more,” Mr Bannister said.

"They have the ability to interact with these horses.

"It went really well.”

HORSES HELPING HUMANS: Laurinda and Peter interact with the horses at Bridges. Mike Knott BUN090617HORSES3

Mr Bannister said participants left the session feeling more relaxed and with a greater sense of control of their feelings.

HORSES HELPING HUMANS: Tiffany and Laurinda interact with the horses at Bridges. Mike Knott BUN090617HORSES4

"We wanted to make it known to the community that this sort of service is available if they have mental health concerns,” he said.

Anyone wanting more information on Bridges' services can visit their website at bas.org.au.