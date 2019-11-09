Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gavin Scott plays the ball square of the wicket for Past Highs.
Gavin Scott plays the ball square of the wicket for Past Highs.
Sport

THE GREAT SCOTT: Gavin to debut for Wide Bay

Shane Jones
, shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
9th Nov 2019 1:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Usually, as the saying goes, practice makes perfect.

Past Highs player Gavin Scott is an exception to that.

He doesn’t practice and it is paying dividends.

Scott will make his debut for Wide Bay this weekend in representative cricket as the region competes in the Schaeffer Shield.

Wide Bay plays Gold Coast, South East Queensland and the Darling Downs at Ipswich today and tomorrow.

“I’m pretty excited, I’m looking forward to playing with some quality cricketers,” he said.

“I was a bit surprised to be picked with the good quality of cricketers in Bundy.”

The impressive part about this all is that Scott doesn’t train to prepare for matches.

As a farmer in Biggenden, he doesn’t have time to get to Bundaberg every week.

“I just back my game, I’ve played a fair bit of cricket,” he said.

“It’s all mental, I know my game and what I need to do.

“Before a game, I don’t do throw downs, I just want that new ball feeling on the bat.”

Scott said the goals were simple for the team.

“We hope to win two games,” he said.

“Hopefully I can also make a few runs.”

Scott’s teammate Daniel Beattie will captain the side with The Waves Chris Duff as his vice-captain.

Bundaberg has seven players in the squad with Jarrod Laycock (Brothers), Kye Leggett (Norths), Arden Lankowski (Past Highs) and Nathan van Eekeren (Norths) involved.

SQUAD: Dan Beattie (c), Chris Duff (vc), Brycen Mitchell, Nick Kelsey, Andy Batton (wk), Gavin Scott,
Jarrod Laycock, Liam Moffett, Kye Leggett, Arden Lankowski, Dan Cummins, Nathan van Eekeren, Joe Laffey (coach), Troy Ignatenko (manager)

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What you need to know about QLD bushfires

        What you need to know about QLD bushfires

        News Queensland’s Acting Fire Commissioner has described the weather conditions fanning horror bushfires as “insane”.

        MODEL AMBITION: Bundaberg reporter set for the runway

        premium_icon MODEL AMBITION: Bundaberg reporter set for the runway

        News Reporter set to swap writing for the runway

        Shattering reality when kids as young as 10 smash up servo

        premium_icon Shattering reality when kids as young as 10 smash up servo

        Crime INSTANCES of crime committed by juveniles is on the rise and two recent incidents...

        Dempsey to run again: ‘We’re at a crossroads’

        premium_icon Dempsey to run again: ‘We’re at a crossroads’

        News BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has announced he will be running to keep the top job...