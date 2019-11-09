THE GREAT SCOTT: Gavin to debut for Wide Bay

Gavin Scott plays the ball square of the wicket for Past Highs.

Gavin Scott plays the ball square of the wicket for Past Highs.

CRICKET: Usually, as the saying goes, practice makes perfect.

Past Highs player Gavin Scott is an exception to that.

He doesn’t practice and it is paying dividends.

Scott will make his debut for Wide Bay this weekend in representative cricket as the region competes in the Schaeffer Shield.

Wide Bay plays Gold Coast, South East Queensland and the Darling Downs at Ipswich today and tomorrow.

“I’m pretty excited, I’m looking forward to playing with some quality cricketers,” he said.

“I was a bit surprised to be picked with the good quality of cricketers in Bundy.”

The impressive part about this all is that Scott doesn’t train to prepare for matches.

As a farmer in Biggenden, he doesn’t have time to get to Bundaberg every week.

“I just back my game, I’ve played a fair bit of cricket,” he said.

“It’s all mental, I know my game and what I need to do.

“Before a game, I don’t do throw downs, I just want that new ball feeling on the bat.”

Scott said the goals were simple for the team.

“We hope to win two games,” he said.

“Hopefully I can also make a few runs.”

Scott’s teammate Daniel Beattie will captain the side with The Waves Chris Duff as his vice-captain.

Bundaberg has seven players in the squad with Jarrod Laycock (Brothers), Kye Leggett (Norths), Arden Lankowski (Past Highs) and Nathan van Eekeren (Norths) involved.

SQUAD: Dan Beattie (c), Chris Duff (vc), Brycen Mitchell, Nick Kelsey, Andy Batton (wk), Gavin Scott,

Jarrod Laycock, Liam Moffett, Kye Leggett, Arden Lankowski, Dan Cummins, Nathan van Eekeren, Joe Laffey (coach), Troy Ignatenko (manager)