The Great Barrier Reef is officially one of Australia’s seven wonders. Picture: Supplied
Environment

Reef makes list as Australia’s 7 Wonders revealed

by Jeremy Pierce, Tourism reporter
21st Nov 2018 6:00 AM
IT'S another case of Seventh Heaven for the Great Barrier Reef.

Already recognised as one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, the reef has just been announced as one of Australia's own 7 Wonders.

In a poll run by travel giant Experience Oz, the reef made a top seven featuring both natural and man-made landmarks including Uluru and the Sydney Opera House.

It already sits aside some lofty company on the world's seven natural wonders list, with the Grand Canyon, Mount Everest and Victoria Falls among the chosen few.

The Experience Oz rankings come after almost 70,000 votes were lodged in a three-month period.

Whitehaven Beach narrowly missed the final cut.

Queensland Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the news further cemented the reef's position as Australia's most valuable natural tourism asset.

"Generations of people from around the world have admired the spectacular beauty of the reef - the fact that it's been voted by Aussies as one of our 7 Wonders is no surprise," she said.

"The Great Barrier Reef is nature's greatest gift to Australia and our greatest natural legacy to the world."

Experience Oz Marketing Manager Matt Hobbs said the campaign was designed to encourage domestic tourism versus travelling to destinations in South-East Asia for holidays, encourage debate and showcase Australia's wonders to the rest of the world.

 

AUSTRALIA'S SEVEN WONDERS

· Great Barrier Reef

· Uluru

· 12 Apostles

· Cradle Mountain

· Australian War Memorial

· Sydney Opera House

· Horizontal Falls

